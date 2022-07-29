Contraceptive pill for MEN is a step closer after Australian discovery

A male contraceptive pill could be one step closer to reality, with Australian researchers discovering that a leaf extract has the potential to hinder sperm movement.

In a peer-reviewed study published in the journal PLOS ONE, the research team at Monash University in Melbourne tested the pharmacological effect of a nettle leaf extract on mice.

Nettle leaf extract (pictured) has been shown to reduce male fertility in mice

Monash University researchers are developing a hormone-free contraceptive for men

They found that it can inhibit P2X1 purinoceptor, one of two proteins that cause sperm transport.

“In mating studies in mice, nettle leaf extract reduced male fertility by 53 percent compared to vehicle-treated male mice,” said the study, led by Dr. Sab Ventura of the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Science.

‘Treated mice showed normal mating behaviour. Bladder and testicles weighed less in nettle leaf extract-treated mice. All other organs and total body weight were unaffected.’

The research group of Dr. Ventura is working to develop a hormone-free contraceptive for men and has previously shown that male infertility can be achieved genetically without affecting long-term sperm viability or sexual and general health.

The burden of contraception has been placed on women, with condoms and vasectomy as the only alternative for men

The result indicates that the team’s oral contraceptive mechanism is viable, with the next step being to isolate the bioactive component in the extract or identify a similar alternative compound.

“Once isolated and identified, it may have potential as a drug-like lead compound,” the study says.

Condoms and vasectomy remain the only publicly available forms of male contraception in Australia, placing the burden of pregnancy prevention largely and unevenly on women.

“Unfortunately, there is a widespread perception that birth control is a women’s problem rather than a men’s problem,” said Dr. Ventura.

“However, research led by the Male Contraceptive Initiative shows that the majority of men are willing to take control of contraception – we just need to give them the opportunity to do so.”