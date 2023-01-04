Contra Costa sheriff, DA to investigate the inmate’s death

MARTINEZ — Investigators are investigating the death of an inmate in a prison housing unit, authorities said Tuesday.

According to a statement from a spokesman for the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening, Antioch police arrested the detainee on suspicion of felony marital injury on Sunday.

After being locked up in prison, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was then housed alone in a block for quarantine. After the provincial health services staff and mental health staff, he was subsequently acquitted of incarceration.

At 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, deputies checked his room and found him unresponsive.

After seeking medical attention, firefighters and paramedics responded and began life-saving efforts, but the prisoner was pronounced dead. An initial examination found no signs of trauma or suspicious factors.

Investigators from the county sheriff and district attorney are investigating the death. The man’s identity was not released Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said a nationwide fatal incident protocol has been established for deaths in custody, involving the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in a joint investigation.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in custody at Martinez Prison. More details later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) January 4, 2023

Please contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.