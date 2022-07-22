Contemptible school officials re-imposing COVID mandates are DEFYING science: DR. NICOLE SAPHIER 

Nicole Saphier, MD is a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an assistant professor at Weill Cornell Medical College, and bestselling author of ‘Panic Attack.’ Her opinions are her own and not a reflection of her employers.

President Joe Biden has joined the vast majority of Americans who have tested positive for COVID.

Our fully vaccinated, twice boosted, 79-year-old president was said to experience “very mild symptoms” and we all wish him the best.

His illness also comes as the number of COVID cases is increasing in some parts of the country.

How should we respond?

Fortunately, the most draconian lockdown policies of the past have been abandoned, but absurdly extreme measures remain in use.

Children attending summer classes at San Diego public schools are now being forced to wear face masks indoors or be banned from class.

They are allowed virtual learning – a farcical facsimile to personal education.

All Los Angeles County residents could be next, as several other California counties are considered “high” transmission areas as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If these conditions persist, indoor mask mandates may be introduced for the school year beginning in the fall.

Biden’s disease also comes as the number of COVID cases is increasing in some parts of the country.

Officials, such as the president of the San Diego Unified Board, Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne (above), lightly shook off their critics. Who cares, they suggest. Just wear the mask or learn remotely

In San Diego, school leaders mindlessly repeat the mantra they are ‘follow the science’ as dictated to them by America’s top public health officials.

But more than two years after the coronavirus first paralyzed the world, the CDC, public health leaders and local officials are not following the science.

They defy it.

Under CDC guidelines introduced in July 2021, indoor masking is encouraged when a community is experiencing “high” transmission.

The guidance is not a mandate. But liberal parts of the country are blindly following these strict recommendations.

Don’t they realize how much has changed since July 2021?

Many more Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have gained natural immunity through infection.

We now benefit from much more effective treatments.

The dominant variants are much less lethal.

So when will the US health leadership pull their heads out of the sand and recognize that their method of basing government policy recommendations on COVID case numbers is now obsolete?

Don’t take my word for it – the evidence is clear.

In San Diego, COVID cases hit a summer peak, but COVID-related hospital admissions are at a three-month low.

Many other provinces are seeing similar trends.

In addition, two officials from one of the largest hospital systems in Los Angeles and Southern California say there is no cause for alarm.

“It’s just not the same pandemic it was, despite all the media hype to the contrary … a lot of people have a severe cold is what we’re seeing,” said Brad Spellberg, the chief physician of Los Angeles County and University of Southern California Medical Center. a press conference last week.

In San Diego, COVID cases hit a summer peak, but COVID-related hospitalizations are at a three-month low (Above) San Diego County Weekly COVID Update

“It’s just not the same pandemic it was, despite all the media hype to the contrary … a lot of people have a severe cold is what we’re seeing,” said Brad Spellberg, the chief physician of Los Angeles County and University of Southern California Medical Center. a press conference last week (Above) San Diego County weekly COVID update

“As of this morning, we have no one in the hospital who had lung disease as a result of COVID,” added epidemiologist Paul Holtom. “Nobody in the hospital… Nobody. No one who had the COVID-19 disease as we would see it in the past.”

Does this sound like an urgent public health emergency?

Of course not!

But here lies a real danger: completely unnecessary and heavy-handed policies that actually do more harm than good.

Possibly the bigger problem is that our complacent public health leaders are stuck in old battles.

dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, was asked in an ABC interview about certain California counties restoring indoor mask mandates and referred to the CDC’s one-year guidelines.

“The CDC has very clear guidelines for this…,” he said. “… people wearing masks indoors is very important, and it will really make a difference.”

But in July 2021, Delta was the dominant variant. Today, the dominant circulating strain of the virus is Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Although highly transmissible, they cause milder illness.

By July 2021, only two-thirds of US adults had been vaccinated and even fewer had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

Now more than 90% of American adults are fully vaccinated and nearly half have received a booster dose.

Due to the natural immunity gained from infection, probably 80% of all Americans and an even greater percentage of children have some protection against serious illness.

For medical professionals, ignoring this new reality borders on malpractice.

In this week’s White House press conference, Dr. Jha accompanied by CDC director Dr. Walensky and NIAID Director Dr. Fauci, by saying, “If we think back to two years ago, we had a very limited set of tools to deal with viruses like this.”

‘[Now] we have all the capabilities we need to protect the American people: vaccines and boosters, treatments, tests, masks, ventilation and much more.”

He is right.

So why haven’t the guidelines changed?

They don’t have a good answer.

Officials, such as the president of the San Diego Unified Board, Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, shook off their critics lightly.

Who cares, they suggest. Just wear the mask or learn at a distance.

“They can choose not to go back to mainstream school,” she said of students, who may not want to wear a mask all day, “but go to school where they don’t have to go to school at all. other than through Zoom.’

This wildly dismissive attitude to our children’s health and education is despicable and irresponsible.

NWEAa nonprofit group that conducts academic assessments released a new report analyzing math and reading assessments for 8.3 million students, in grades 3 through 8, at about 25,000 schools.

The report concluded that it will take the average primary school student three years to fully recover from learning loss caused by school closures and distance learning during the pandemic.

For older students, the damage is much greater.

President Joe Biden has joined the overwhelming majority of Americans who have tested positive for COVID

The report found that ‘complete recovery’ may not be feasible for some before the end of high school.”

Even the CDC recognizes the damage done by distance learning, which is why they have said that even children at the highest risk for COVID, those with immune-compromising conditions, “should not be placed in separate classrooms or otherwise separated from other students.” ‘.

I am baffled that any educator would willingly deny a single student the opportunity to learn personally.

Have our children not suffered enough?

How can teachers justify this, especially when there is no proven benefit to having to wear a mask indoors?

At the same White House press conference, Dr. Jha to wearing high-quality masks in indoor public areas, still “an important tool to control the spread of COVID-19”.

However, when mask mandates are implemented, high quality masks are not worn uniformly and correctly.

A study by the Covid States projecta joint research effort of Northeastern, Harvard, Northwestern and Rutgers, found that about 64% of people who wear masks choose cloth masks.

As noted in a January 2022 article published in The Atlantic Ocean‘The case against masks at school’ and in more recent reporting by the New York Timesthere is no evidence that mask mandates reduce the transmission of COVID.

Finally, the CDC has reported on research suggesting that children and especially young children may have difficulty communicating and understanding emotions when another person is wearing a mask.

America is not in the grip of the July 2021 pandemic.

That is obvious to anyone who wants to open their eyes.

It’s time to really ‘follow the science’.