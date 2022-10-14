Conte praises Gil and Spence as he hints right-back could be in contention at Everton

Antonio Conte has suggested Djed Spence is approaching a first Premier League start for Tottenham before the summer.

The Italian has also praised Bryan Gil after his cameo appearance in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday – as he and Spence both look to secure a spot in Conte’s squad.

Getty Conte gave rave reviews to his two young stars ahead of the next match of his party

Since signing for £20m from Middlesbrough, Spence has played just one minute for his new side, raising questions among fans and pundits alike as to why Spurs signed the 22-year-old.

He was on the bench for the recent 1-0 win against Brighton, his fourth time in the league this season, but he failed to show up.

It is likely that Spurs’ other right-back Matt Doherty will start Saturday’s game against Everton as he has replaced Emerson Royal in Brighton following the former’s straight red card at Arsenal.

But Conte praised Spence in his pre-match press conference and hinted that he could be involved in his plans for this weekend’s game.

“We played without Emerson in Brighton and I was very happy with Matthew,” said Conte. “He is having a hard time getting back to a good level. Last season he had a hard time, but then he became a very important player for us.

“Djed too, he’s working and he’s improving and he’s starting to understand the question of staying at Tottenham. I’m glad I have more options.”

Getty Spence has been through a frustrating time since arriving at Spurs, but seems to be getting Conte’s attention

Spurs go into their game against Frank Lampard’s Toffees thanks to morale boosting Europe’s victory.

In the game against Frankfurt, young Gil – who spent the second half of last season on loan to LaLiga side Valencia – made a cameo from the bench, marking his second appearance of the season.

The 21-year-old Spain international impressed and won his team a penalty – which striker Harry Kane missed.

While Gil is unlikely to make the starting lineup, especially if former Toffees star Richarlison is fit, Conte also praised the young forward following his mid-week performance.

Getty Gil has played 17 minutes so far this season

“I’m just asking to give me the chance to relax and if I give these players the chance to play, just this. Gil is a really good prospect,” he said.

“He’s getting stronger physically. Because right now he only has this gap for the Premier League, it’s physical, you know?

“Otherwise he understands football in an important way. I’m sure we are talking about a player who will be an important perspective for the future.

“Now he’s also building up, he’s improving on the physical aspect and for us that’s important.”

