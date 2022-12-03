Conte could be Spurs’ next Luka Modric signing an “exciting” 18 year old “mega talent”.

3 minute read





2/12/2022 | 09:10pm



The January transfer window is fast approaching and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte may be in the market to improve his squad heading into the second half of the season.

Spurs are currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table and the Italian head coach could bolster his side in an attempt to ensure that Champions League football is secured for another campaign.

However, he may also be on the lookout for signing for the future by snapping up young gems who could improve the starting XI in the long term.

The Sunday Mirror (via Glasgow Live) have claimed that Spurs sent scouts to watch Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Oscar Gloukh in action earlier this year and the club must now swoop for him in the January window.

Conte could land Tottenham their next version of world-class midfield talent Luka Modric by sealing a deal to sign the 18-year-old playmaker.

Spurs signed the Croatian international from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2008 and the gem went on to score 17 goals and assist 26 in 160 matches for the club before signing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The mercurial magician has gone on to play 454 times for the La Liga outfit in all competitions, winning the Champions League five times and being crowned the best player in the world by winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

Modric is a central midfielder, who can also play in the no.10 role; one that can dictate the play with his immense ability on the ball and has the quality to make contributions in the final third – scoring 36 goals and providing 74 assists for Real Madrid to date.





Gloukh could be the next generational talent in the middle of the park to be unearthed by Tottenham as he has shown great promise in his short career to date.

Israeli journalist Nisim Haliva previously described him as a “mega talent“, whilst reporter Raphael Gellar hailed him as “the most exciting talent since Manor Solomon” in Israel.

This is backed up by his seven goals and five assists in 27 matches for Tel Aviv’s first-team despite only turning 18 in April of this year, whilst he has also scored once in two caps for his country.

Gloukh is making a huge impact at senior level, with four goals and five assists in 12 league appearances this season, at an incredibly young age and Spurs must now take a gamble on the teenager to see if they can develop him into being Modric 2.0 at the club.

Like the Croatian superstar, the Israel international can play as a no.8 or no.10 in midfield and has shown that he has the technical quality to be a difference-maker in the final third, although it is now down to him to prove that he can do it consistently at the very top level in order to replicate the ex-Tottenham man’s success.