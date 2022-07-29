Consumers adjust to inflation as labor market expectations worsen

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



According to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, consumer confidence was essentially unchanged since June, when it hit an all-time low for the survey.

Most components of the index changed little, although durable goods purchasing terms were revised upwards, mainly due to the perception of diminishing supply constraints. Still, purchasing conditions for durable goods remained 28% lower than in July 2021, according to UM economist Joanne Hsu, director of the surveys.

Overall, the index rose 1.5 index points in July, well within the margin of error and nearly 37% lower than a year ago. The decline in overall GDP in the second quarter came as no surprise to consumers, who had slowed down their spending.

“Robust consumer spending has been supported by strong labor markets and the expectation of rising incomes, but with persistently high prices eroding those incomes, consumers are adjusting their spending patterns to cope,” Hsu said. “With concerns emerging that rising unemployment could be on the horizon, this slump in consumer spending is likely to be amplified as their concerns about the future path of the labor market continue to grow.”

Inflation casts shadow on personal finances

Consumer views on their personal finances, which remain extremely negative at 35% lower than a year ago, are still dominated by concerns about rising prices. Inflation was cited by 49% of all households last year as the main factor for falling living standards, which had been exceeded only once before in 1951. At the same time, an increasing share of consumers said they could cope by reducing their spending.

In addition, with the fall in gas prices over the past month, the proportion of consumers who spoke about gas in their interviews has stabilized to 46%, compared to 50% in June and just 15% in January 2022. Consumers now expect gas prices to rise. will rise by a median of less than a cent both over the next year and over the next five years, suggesting they can believe gas prices have risen.

Prospects for labor markets deteriorate

More than half of consumers expect their incomes to grow in the coming year, with expected wage increases to remain at the same level of 1.1% from June. Consumers under the age of 45 remain more optimistic than older consumers and expect an income increase of 4.5% per year. However, only 17% of consumers expect their income growth to outpace inflation.

Consumers expressed even less confidence in labor markets in general; unemployment expectations have deteriorated by 14% from last month and by 44% from a year ago, reaching their lowest level since 2011. While consumers seem unconcerned about their own employment prospects so far, a further weakening in unemployment labor markets are causing more downward pressure on consumers spending, Hsu said.

Consumer Confidence Index

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 51.5 in the July 2022 survey, up from 50 in June and below last July’s 81.2. The Expectations Index rose from 53.8 in June to 58.1 and below the 84.5 in July last year. The Current Conditions Index fell to 47.3, down from 47.5 in June and below last July’s 79.

About the surveys

The Surveys of Consumers is a rotating panel survey based on a nationally representative sample that gives every household in the contemporaneous US an equal chance of being selected. Interviews are conducted by telephone throughout the month. The minimum monthly change required for significance at the 95% level in the Sentiment Index is 4.8 points; for the Current and Expectations Index the minimum is 6 points.

Inflationary concerns outweigh expected income growth

