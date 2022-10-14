Consumer expectations for inflation are rising in troubling sign for the Fed

<!–

Consumer inflation expectations have risen this month for the first time since March, a disturbing sign that Americans are losing confidence in the Federal Reserve’s ability to contain rising prices.

The University of Michigan preliminary survey on Friday found that one-year inflation expectations rose to 5.1 percent this month, from 4.7 percent in September.

The survey’s five-year inflation outlook rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent last month.

Inflation expectations are significant because they affect wage negotiations, and higher expectations can lead to higher prices in a self-fulfilling prophecy known as a “wage-price spiral.”

Fed policymakers are keeping a close eye on the UMich poll for signs of loosening expectations, a shift that will make inflation much more expensive and harder to curb.

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.6% in September from a year ago, its 40-year high, while headline inflation rose 8.2%

Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting show that officials do not believe a wage-price spiral has developed yet, but that some have referred to “its possible emergence as a risk.”

The new polls come a day after the latest consumer price index report showed underlying inflation in the US hit a four-decade high in September, a sign that prices are rising. become deeply entrenched.

The Commerce Department’s report on Thursday found that core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.6 percent in September from a year ago, the largest annual increase since August 1982.

It indicated that high prices are spreading broadly through the economy and becoming “sticky” despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation with interest rate hikes.

Total inflation in the US, including food and energy, was 8.2 percent higher than a year ago, a figure that remains alarmingly high but marked another drop from the recent peak of 9.1 percent recorded in June. reaches.

The decline in headline inflation was largely due to falling global energy prices, which have since started to rise again.

The Fed is trying to tame rising inflation by cooling the economy with rate hikes, which raise the cost of borrowing for households and businesses and dampen spending.

But as the Fed aggressively raises rates and shows little sign of progress, the risks of a sharp downturn and massive job losses are mounting.

“The Fed is trying to control inflation, but you wouldn’t know that from the current CPI data,” said John Leer, chief economist at decision-information firm Morning Consult.

“As energy prices fall, services inflation in shelter and transportation is soaring, forcing consumers to make difficult spending decisions towards the end of the year,” he added.

While consumers care more about headline inflation — because food and gas purchases are major factors in their budgets — economists tend to keep a closer eye on core inflation.

Core inflation is less dependent on global commodity prices, so it should be the one the Fed can most easily lower through rate hikes.

The Fed has aggressively hiked rates this year with a succession of jumbo hikes, pushing the key rate from near zero to a top range of 3.25 percent, but so far it hasn’t had the desired effect.

Federal Reserve policymakers believe unemployment will likely have to rise before inflation falls, according to Wednesday’s two-day meeting.

The minutes of the September 20-21 meeting found that many Fed officials stressed “the costs of taking too little action to curb inflation probably outweighed the costs of taking too much action.”