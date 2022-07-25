Drug and alcohol testing on construction sites must continue, Australia’s top construction organization has warned as the Albanian government takes a controversial move to scrap the industry watchdog.

Labor Relations Minister Tony Burke announced on Sunday that changes to building regulations would come into effect from Tuesday, before introducing legislation later this year to abolish the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC).

The committee’s powers will be reduced to the ‘absolute legal minimum’ before returning to the Fair Work Ombudsman and health and safety regulators.

Master Builders Australia warned that abolishing the commission would drive up construction costs and said the sector needed a specialist regulator.

But Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said it was about making sure workers were bound by equal laws.

“What should be there are the same laws throughout the labor relations system that apply to every employee,” he told ABC News on Monday.

“The way this sector has been designated under the ABCC has not been fair.”

Australian Constructors Association CEO Jon Davies called on the government to keep the tests.

“Continuing drug and alcohol testing requirements are important because the safety implications of drug and alcohol disorders on a construction site cannot be overstated, regardless of how projects are funded,” he said.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox has also issued a warning.

“Employees should not have to risk their lives or limbs by working with other employees who are disabled by drugs or alcohol,” he said. the Australian.

When asked whether the rules for testing alcohol and drugs on construction sites would remain in place, Burke called the rules “very weird” on Sunday.

“The threshold for when they apply and when they don’t is not based on a safety issue,” he told the ABC.

“It’s based on, one, if you’re in construction, and two, a formula of the Commonwealth’s contribution to the value of the project, as if that were somehow a safety principle.”

Mr Davies said industrial relations rules are needed to help boost industry productivity amid ‘critical’ staff shortages and unprecedented investment in infrastructure.

“While the construction industry is currently under additional scrutiny, it is important that the pendulum not swing too far into an unregulated environment that fails to recognize the industry’s unique and sometimes difficult history,” he said.

“Australia needs a workplace system where officers of registered organizations have the same duties and obligations as officers of companies, with a regulatory body that has sufficient resources to provide adequate oversight, enforcement and meaningful consequences for illegal conduct.”

Unions claim the building code has prevented them from negotiating on areas such as promoting more women in construction

Unions have long argued that the building code has been used to target provisions banning union flags and symbols.

Construction union boss Dave Noonan said the code had prevented unions from negotiating apprenticeship relations, Indigenous labor clauses and measures to promote women in construction.