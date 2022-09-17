Constantine Sequel Brings Keanu Reeves Back For More Occult Detective Work

We are so excited that the new Verge is here.

Hi, I’m Will, The Verge’s senior creative director. We’re already working on the next batch of improvements and new features for the site, and we’ll be hearing from you on readability. The new site meets the same accessibility standards as our previous one web platform, but accessibility work has never been done. We continue to raise the bar and we appreciate all your feedback (including the impressive light mode hacks circulating on Twitter!), so keep sharing and stay tuned.