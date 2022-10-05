Constance Wu was hesitant to speak about sexual harassment she suffered from producer in her book

Constance Wu wept as she spoke of sexual harassment she had experienced by a producer while working on the Fresh Off the Boat series.

The 40-year-old native of Richmond, Virginia, appeared on Monday on Late Night with Seth Meyerswhere she said she initially “didn’t want to write” to include the details of the aforementioned experience in her new book Making a Scene.

“That was the last essay I wrote for the book, and only after I was pushed by my editor like, ‘You should be writing about this. This is what people want to hear,'” said the Crazy Rich Asians actress. “And I was like, ‘I’m done with that chapter in my life.’

Wu said she feared reprisals if she spoke out about the harassment when it happened.

“I’d never done anything great,” she said. ‘I had just graduated as a waitress. I was afraid of getting fired. Once I felt a bit of job security, I started saying no to this producer, which infuriated him.

“But it was okay, so I was like, ‘You know what? I handled it.” I don’t have to tarnish the reputation of this show or this producer. I can just keep it inside.’

Wu said she was ‘never really able’ [herself] on set,” noting, “I would watch my abuser become a buddy-buddy with everyone else, knowing what he had done to me.”

Wu said her fear of what was happening led her to tweet about her disappointment that the series had been renewed for a sixth season in 2019.

She said through tears on the show, “What I’ve learned is that bad feelings and abuse don’t just go away because you want to.

“It will come out somewhere. I think people misunderstood the context of those tweets. And thank you for not making fun of it, because it led me to a very dark time.’ (She revealed in July that she had attempted suicide amid the negative response to her tweets.)

She told Meyers: “I decided to include it in the book because I think it’s important that we show curiosity and empathy before we jump to judgment because when someone does something that doesn’t suit them, it usually means that something is not right. further in their lives.’

Wu also explained how she felt amid the reactions to her tweet three years ago when she appeared on Red Table Talkin a preview for Wednesday’s episode.

“It’s actually hard for me to talk about it without getting emotional,” she said. “People actually canceled me because I was ungrateful and indecent. They said I didn’t think about the other people’s jobs on the show, how selfish that was and how I acted like a diva.’

She noted that the producer who harassed her “is an Asian American, but because this show was kind of a beacon of representation for Asian Americans, and I sort of became a symbol of representation.”

“I didn’t want to tarnish that one show with sexual harassment allegations against the one Asian-American man who did all this better work for the community.”

Wu first made the disclosure in her upcoming new memoir, Making A Scene, and again when she spoke to the New York Times prior to the publication of the book.

While the actress reveals details of how the man exhibited controlling behavior during the show’s first two seasons, she would only refer to the man by using an initial.

Loosely inspired by the life of chef and food personality Eddie Huang and his 2013 autobiography, Fresh Off The Boat was the first TV sitcom in the US to star a family of Asian Americans in over 20 years.

Portraying a Taiwanese-American family living in Florida in the 1990s, the show entered production in 2014 and finally premiered on ABC in February to critical acclaim.

Wu claims the producer started exhibiting this controlling behavior in the first season, including “demanding that she ignore all her business affairs and tell her what to wear.”

“Fresh Off the Boat was my very first TV show,” the actress told the Times, before explaining her way of thinking at the time. ‘I was thrown into this world. I have no parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.’

Impactful: Loosely inspired by the life of chef and food personality Eddie Huang and his 2013 autobiography, Fresh Off The Boat was the first TV sitcom in the US to star a family of Asian Americans in over 20 years; she is pictured right with co-stars Hudson Yang, Randall Park, Lucille Soong, Ian Chen and Forrest Wheeler

Wu, whose real parents emigrated from Taiwan, then revealed to the Times that the producer’s inappropriate behavior escalated when they were attending a sporting event and he allegedly “put his hand on her thigh, eventually grazing her crotch.”

The actress confronted the man and asked him to stop, and in the end they both tried to move on from the incident.

During her conversation with the New York Times, Wu revealed that she decided not to talk about his controlling behavior at the time for fear of the consequences, but as time went on and the show became a success, she began to feel more empowered and on her own. to feel comfortable. about her status within the show.

By the time Wu and the man were arguing about attending a film festival together, they stopped speaking.

“I’ve been silent for a very long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received in the first two seasons of the show,” the Virginia native said during a panel at the Atlantic Festival last Friday.

She explained: “Because after the first two seasons, once it was a success, when I was no longer afraid of losing my job, when I was able to say ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation of this particular producer.’

In the end, she decided not to go out and identify the man to avoid.”damage the reputation of the show.”

Fresh Off The Boat would remain on air for six seasons, ending in February 2020 after earning the accolade as the first series to feature an all-Asian-American main cast to air over 100 episodes.

Along with Wu, the series starred Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise.

So far, representatives from Fresh Off the Boat and 20th Television have not publicly commented on the allegations.