Constance Wu stands out in a red mini dress as she promotes her memoir Making A Sceneally harassed

Constance Wu was spotted smiling and waving to fans after her appearance on ABC’s daytime talk show The View in New York on Tuesday.

Dressed in a vibrant red sweater dress that fell just above her knee, the Crazy Rich Asians star rocked through black nylon stockings and knee-high black boots as she made her way from the studio to a waiting car.

Wu, 40, has been making the rounds on podcasts and talk shows for the past few weeks in anticipation of the release of her memoir Making a Scene, due out Tuesday.

According to People.comher new memoir raises allegations of rape and sexual harassment and reflects on what motherhood means for her career.

The actress tells how she came back from a suicide attempt and explains that she is enjoying her life as a new mother who also stars in the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List.

Last week, Wu accused a senior producer of Fresh Off The Boat of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Portraying a Taiwanese-American family living in Florida in the 1990s, the show entered production in 2014 and finally premiered on ABC in February to critical acclaim.

Wu claims that in season one, the producer began exhibiting those controlling behaviors, including “demanding that she ignore all her business affairs and tell her what to wear.”

“Fresh Off the Boat was my very first TV show,” the actress told the Times before explaining her way of thinking at the time. ‘I was thrown into this world. I have no parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed.’

Wu, whose real parents emigrated from Taiwan, revealed to the Times that the producer’s inappropriate behavior escalated when they attended a sporting event. He is said to have ‘put his hand on her thigh, eventually grazing her crotch’.

The actress confronted the man and asked him to stop, and in the end they both tried to move on from the incident.

“I’ve been silent for a very long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received in the first two seasons of the show,” the Virginia native said during a panel at the Atlantic Festival last Friday.

She explained: “Because after the first two seasons, once it was a success, when I was no longer afraid of losing my job, when I was able to say ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation of this particular producer.’

In the end, she decided not to go public and identify the man to avoid “tarnishing the reputation of the show.”

Fresh Off The Boat would remain on air for six seasons, ending in February 2020, after earning the accolade as the first series to feature an all-Asian-American main cast to air over 100 episodes.

So far, representatives from Fresh Off the Boat and 20th Television have not publicly commented on the allegations.