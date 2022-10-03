Constance Wu smiles on the red carpet at the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile New York City Premiere

Constance Wu spent her Sunday on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress was all smiles on the red carpet at the premiere, held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

She also posed on the red carpet with Shawn Mendes (with Tommy Hilfiger), Lyric Hurd, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy at the event.

Wu stepped out in a shimmering silver short-sleeved mini-dress that fell to mid-thigh.

She had her black hair pulled back with her fringe across her forehead while accessorizing with diamond earrings and diamond bracelets.

She completed her look with black heels while clutching a glittering emerald green clutch.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on Bernard Weber’s 1962 story The House On East 88th Street and its 1965 sequel Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

The story follows the Primm family (Wu, Scoot McNairy and Winslow Fegley) who move to a new home in New York City.

Young son Josh (Fegley) is surprised to find that a singing freshwater crocodile named Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes) lives in his attic.

Josh and Lyle become close friends, though Lyle’s existence is threatened by their neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman).

The Primm family teams up with Lyle’s charismatic owner Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem) to secure a future for this special crocodile.

The musical is directed by Will Gordon and Josh Speck from a script by Will Davies, with music by La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul along with Matthew Margeson.

A number of other celebrities were also spotted at the premiere, including Queen Latifah and her partner since 2013, Eboni Nichols.

Actor Patrick Wilson also walked the red carpet with his 13-year-old son Kassian during the event.

Actress Ego Nwodim was also smiling on the red carpet with a stylish look for the premiere.

