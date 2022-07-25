Constance Wu says first day on Terminal List was difficult, but Chris Pratt helped transition

Constance Wu revealed that her co-star Chris Pratt helped her return to work following the birth of her daughter in August 2020.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 40, and Chris, 43, began work on the Amazon series The Terminal List shortly after both welcomed children into the world.

At the premiere of the action drama, the Fresh Off The Boat star said: The Hollywood Reporter that it was difficult to get back into work mode.

Menopause: Constance Wu, 40, said it was tough going back to work after having her baby in August 2020, but she could rely on Chris Pratt of The Terminal List to make the switch; seen in June 2022 in LA

“My first day on set was tough. I missed my baby. It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many mothers go through on their first day back at work,” she said.

Constance and her partner, musician Ryan Kattner, 41, had their baby around the same time that Chris and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, had their daughter, Lyla Maria.

Chris and Katherine recently welcomed a second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger, in May.

The Terminal List: Constance plays a war correspondent in the Amazon series. Chris stars as a Navy SEAL whose platoon was ambushed during a dangerous mission

Oh baby! The Guardians of the Galaxy star and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger had their oldest daughter Lyla Maria around the same time Constance and her partner had theirs.

Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through – Chris was so supportive, kind and caring on set. I’m really lucky to have him as my partner.’

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star plays a Navy SEAL whose platoon was ambushed while carrying out a dangerous mission.

Constance took on the role of a war correspondent trying to help him piece together his scattered memories.

Partner: The Crazy Rich Asians star shares her nearly two-year-old daughter with longtime partner Ryan Kattner, 41, who goes by the name Honus in the rock group Man Man; photographed in 2018 in Palm Springs, California

Supportive: “Chris was so supportive and kind and caring on set. I’m really lucky to have him as my partner,’ the concerned mother explained; seen Saturday in San Diego, California

The Critics Choice Award nominee recently completed work on the musical Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile with Javier Bardem, 53. The film is based on a popular children’s book about a crocodile living in New York City.

Constance will release her memoir, Making A Scene, in October and she said motherhood has influenced her choices.

‘I actually feel like I’m more myself than ever because [motherhood] lets you really enjoy the present moment instead of always rushing to be someone or get somewhere or do something. You can enjoy your daughter trying a strawberry for the first time and it’s really beautiful.’