Constance Wu reveals she was raped early in her career by aspiring novelist in Making a Scene memoir

Constance Wu has revealed that she was raped early in her career while on a date with an aspiring writer.

In her upcoming memoir Making a Scene, Wu recalled the confusion she felt after the incident and how she was able to forget about the encounter for years before it all came back when she had success in Hollywood.

In an excerpt of the novel obtained by Vanity FairWu, 40, revealed that she initially didn’t consider the experience attack until years later after filming Crazy Rich Asians.

‘I didn’t consent to sex’: Constance Wu revealed she was raped in her 20s on a date with an aspiring writer; pictured October 2019

Wu recalled being initially blindsided by Ty, an aspiring writer who worked a regular 9-5 job, when he first asked her out.

“When Ty asked me out, I felt like I was invited to the popular kids’ table. He was thirty-six and a true New Yorker. Ty was tall and broad-shouldered. He had the kind of skin where you could tell he probably had freckles on his shoulders,” she wrote.

The alleged rape happened on their second date, when Ty invited her to his apartment after dinner to give her a gift.

Constance ignored a “warning in my stomach” and entered his apartment, remembering that Ty didn’t seem “threatening or shady” and that she didn’t mean to offend him by making him believe she saw him as a threat.

Revealing: Wu recalled the attack in her upcoming essay memoir, Making a Scene

Once inside, Ty gave her a “beautifully wrapped” gift and asked her not to open it until she got home.

“It was a kind gesture and I kissed him to say thank you,” Constance wrote.

The pillow caused ‘some rumbling’, and Constance ‘let him take some of my clothes off and let me touch.’

“He felt me ​​between my legs and I shyly pushed him away, but he felt my excitement,” she recalls.

Ty then put on a condom, but Constance told him she wasn’t ready yet.

“He took off his pants and started putting on the condom—a clear signal for sex—which I didn’t want to. So I said, “Oh god, I’m sorry, I’m not ready to have sex with you yet,” she recalled.

Despite her protest, Ty continued.

‘I felt like I was invited to the popular kids’ table’: Wu recalled being initially blinded by Ty, an aspiring writer who worked a regular 9-5 job, when he first asked her out; pictured June 2022

‘I said it clearly. But he just smiled, as if he knew better, as if the wetness of my vagina was more significant than the words that came out of my mouth. He carefully sat on top of me and held my face in his hands. He kissed my lips, my forehead and looked into my eyes. He was so tender.’

Again, she told Ty she wasn’t ready yet, but he went ahead and did it anyway.

“I repeated, as seriously as I could, ‘Really, I’m not ready for sex,’ my face flushed. He smiled back at me like I was a baby kitten, held me close, kissed me, gently parted my legs and then… . . did it anyway.

‘I didn’t fight back. I… just gave up.’

Constance said she decided not to fight back because she “didn’t want to make a scene.”

“And since he was wearing a condom, I reasoned it wasn’t that bad,” she added.

To this day, she still struggles with the fact that she quickly reached orgasm during the experience.

“I’m ashamed and confused even today to admit this part: I had a quick orgasm, something that rarely happens when I have sex with someone for the first time. I hate that it happened,” she said.

Security: Wu said the truth about the incident dawned on her after she filmed Crazy Rich Asians; depicted in the movie

However, she didn’t indicate to Ty that she had peaked and left after he hugged her.

“But I didn’t give him any indication that I’d had an orgasm, and he didn’t seem to care. He’s ready. He kissed my forehead again. Held me close to me. Hugged me and sniffed my ear. I tried to act normal. I giggled to hide my fear and discomfort. He wanted me to stay. I mumbled an excuse that I had to go back to my apartment for my skincare regimen. I’ve said ‘sorry’ a million times,” she said.

As she left, Constance recalled feeling “weird” as she tried to discern exactly what had happened to her.

At the time, she said she didn’t “feel raped.”

“He helped me get dressed and then handed me the gift box. He kissed me, said he couldn’t wait to see me again. I took the box and kissed it back. “Thank you,” I said. I wasn’t even upset. I just felt. . . foreign. Perhaps because there had been no physical strength; maybe because after that I pretended everything was cool. But I didn’t feel attacked or attacked or forced and I certainly didn’t feel raped. He just didn’t listen to me, I thought,’ she said.

Success: Constance believes the memory came back when she finally got a voice in Hollywood with roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh Off The Boat; pictured with Fresh Off The Boat co-stars Hudson Yang and Forrest Wheeler

The next day, she opened the gift with her roommate and was stunned to see it filled with rose petals, pearl earrings, and a 20-page manuscript he’d written called “The Beating Heart of the Woods.” To her horror, the book was about ‘the beautiful princess warrior Constance Wu’.

Ty kept texting and calling Constance for the next several weeks, but she never answered his messages.

More than 10 years later, after forgetting about the incident, Constance finally realized that she had been raped.

“I was on a plane from Singapore, where I finished filming Crazy Rich Asians. I had just woken up from a nap when the realization washed over me like a tidal wave. Ty raped me. He raped me and I hadn’t done anything about it. Involuntarily a strange sound came from my throat, almost a cry. Embarrassed, I hoped no one on the plane heard me. My heart was pounding. For a split second I panicked. But then I spoke myself out of the panic,” she wrote.

Constance struggled with the realization for the next few days.

Respect: ‘I had reached a point in my life where people really listened to me,’ she realized; pictured with co-star Randall Park in Fresh Off The Boat

“What would have happened if I’d remembered it sooner?” she wondered. “If I had realized it was rape when it happened, I could have reported it. . . but who would have believed me? After I had an orgasm, cuddled with him, pretended to be happy, accepted his gift, kissed him good night, even sent him home safe, thank you. He had text proofs and all I had was my voice saying I’m not ready for sex. I didn’t record it! Who would have believed me?’

“Had the memory surfaced the moment my activism found its voice, I could have used it as a courageous confession to back up my political stance. But then I would probably have lied about the orgasm to simplify the story and protect myself from criticism.’

Constance now believes that the certainty she had achieved in her life could bring the memory back to life.

“I had reached a point in my life where people really listened to me,” she realized.

The memory of Ty trying to contact her months after their meeting resurfaced at that moment as well.

“A few months after Ty raped me, I answered a call from an anonymous number.

”Hi! It’s Ty!’ I stiffened. ‘I miss you!’ he said with that familiar warmth in his voice, as if months had not passed without communication. I’m auditioning now, can I call you later?’ He said sure.’

In the end, she never called back, but sent an email that turned him down: “I’m sorry about the lack of contact. You’re great, but I just don’t want to go out with you. I’m sorry,” she wrote.

“I think he must have felt hurt and rejected, but instead of being sad that a girl didn’t like him, he got angry. He made a scene and called me a heartless bitch, an ugly whore who would never get anywhere in life. That was the last I ever heard from him,’ she said.

‘I didn’t consent to sex. Maybe it wasn’t violent, but it was rape. Period,” writes Constance.

Constance’s book, Making A Scene, will be out October 4.