Constance Hall’s shock new look after opening up about her struggle with vaping

As of October 1, 2021, all nicotine vaporization products will be available on prescription only in all Australian states and territories.

It is illegal to import, buy or sell vape or e-liquid without a valid license or prescription. Severe penalties apply, including fines and prison terms. This article outlines the laws surrounding vaping and electronic cigarettes in Australia.

The Australian Border Force now has the power to intercept packets of nicotine vapes, nicotine pods and liquid nicotine.

Any entry not supported by a valid prescription, or in excess of the prescribed amount, may be assessed by the TGA as illegal under the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989.

Importing, attempting to import and owning nicotine vaping products without a prescription classifies them as a ‘prohibited import’.

A maximum fine of $222,000 applies.

Prescription consumers can legally import nicotine vaporizer e-cigarettes from abroad to aid smoking cessation, in accordance with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Personal Importation Scheme.

Under the scheme, patients can order for personal use for up to three months at a time and up to 15 months in a 12-month period.

Alternatively, patients with valid prescriptions can purchase the products from an Australian pharmacy.

The federal government and Therapeutic Goods Administration justified the change based on the significant increase in youth use of nicotine e-cigarettes and other nicotine vaping products, and the associated health risks.

NEW SOUTH WALES

It is an offense to attempt to obtain or possess a prohibited substance, such as nicotine vaporization liquid, without a prescription.

The maximum penalty applicable to a prohibited substance, such as nicotine vaporization liquid, is a $2,200 fine and/or 6 months in prison.

VICTORIA

In Victoria, it is illegal to sell, possess or use nicotine-containing liquids in an e-cigarette without a prescription.

QUEENLAND

In Queensland it is illegal to buy, possess or sell or supply nicotine evaporating liquid without a prescription without legal authority.

A person who purchases or possesses nicotine vaping liquid, without a prescription or reasonable excuse, risks a fine of up to $27,570.

AUSTRALIAN MAIN AREA

It is illegal to buy, sell, and possess nicotine vaporization liquid in the ACT, without a prescription or legal authority.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

In South Australia, it is illegal to sell or possess nicotine vaping liquid, without a prescription, as set out in the Controlled Substances Act 1984.

WEST AUSTRALIA

In Western Australia, it is illegal to sell, supply or possess an e-cigarette or any liquid containing nicotine without a doctor’s prescription.

A maximum fine of $45,000 applies to these violations.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

In the Northern Territory, it is illegal to sell, supply or possess an e-cigarette or any liquid containing nicotine without a doctor’s prescription.

Using or possessing nicotine vaporization liquid without a doctor’s prescription carries a maximum penalty of $15,700 fine or 12 months in prison.

TASMANIA

It is illegal for a person to be in possession of a nicotine vaporization product, without a prescription a maximum penalty of $6,850 fine or 2 years in prison applies.

SOURCE: mondaq