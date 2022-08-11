Constance Hall, 38, unleashes on men after a stranger sent explicit image

An Australian mummy blogger took it out on scary men after being sent an unsolicited explicit photo of a stranger’s genitals and a series of graphic text messages.

Mother Constance Hall, who lives in Western Australia, took to Facebook with a photo of the lyrics — and a censor on the male genitals — to talk about the “attack” such low-rent content is receiving.

“I just sent an ad, but unlike all the other lonely guys who have sent me them in the past, this came through to my private phone number on an app I downloaded two days ago to message my paranoid friends, she captioned the photo.

“Aside from the obvious victim on the other side of this attack, what’s going on with these guys? So I tried to put myself in their shoes.’

Despite ‘trying to be unbiased’ Ms. Hall couldn’t see how sending images like this would be satisfying – for either the sender or the recipient

The message she had received was: ‘Wasn’t you after this? Did you text me after something big and throbbing?’

‘Could it be depravity? If I had never met anyone who really wanted to see my stimulated v****, could I be driven to send it there? Umm that’s a no,” she agreed.

‘Maybe for revenge? If I found out that my husband sent his genitals to some people who didn’t want to see them, would I be inclined to take revenge and show him that two can play the game of attacking strangers with our genitals? I don’t think I would frame that revenge like that.’

Ms Hall couldn’t really think of a single case where she thought the photos were okay to send without the recipient confirming that they wanted to see them first.

“And I realize it’s not always possible to understand someone who’s lived a different life than yours, the male privilege can be hard to understand when you’ve been given the privilege of it,” she said.

“But there isn’t enough empathy in the world that could help me understand how desperate, lonely, sad, and confident I would have to be to send someone a close-up of my aroused genitals who just didn’t want it. see them.’

She did admit, however, that there was a certain sympathy for those “poor excited men” who sat alone in their bedroom to take these photos.

“They dream about the wide world of sexual encounters happening everywhere that he wasn’t invited to,” said Ms. Hall.

Oddly enough, when she took a screenshot of the photo, it was naturally censored by the app it was sent in, preventing Ms. Hall from sharing it even if she wanted to.

“Of course that thought went further. And I was wondering what kind of app d*** empties photos in screenshots? How the hell am I supposed to handle this if I can’t black out his nob and tear up his bedroom with my queens?’ She said.

Some of her 1.3 million fans praised the mother and clothing designer for her prose, and agreed they couldn’t understand why men sent such photos (Pictured with her husband Denim)

Some of her 1.3 million fans praised the mother and clothing designer for her prose, and agreed that they couldn’t understand why men sent such pictures.

‘Never in my life will I understand why ‘men’ send a picture! Send back a picture of a scoreboard!’ A woman wrote.

“I’m in a relationship now, but I wasn’t before and I found this kind of behavior really disgusting and humiliating… hard no, from me,” said another.

While one woman said, “Weird men think it’s a turn.”