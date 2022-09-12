Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones set to face SECOND trial for calling Sandy Hook massacre a hoax

Millionaire conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will once again take a stand in an upcoming Connecticut lawsuit to determine how much to pay to families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims after he called the mass shooting a hoax.

The civil case is a consolidation of lawsuits by 15 family members and an FBI agent against the InfoWars host. It could be financially more devastating than the $50 million Texas verdict against the shock jock last month in a civil suit by the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died in the shooting on December 14, 2012.

Jones testified at the Texas trial, admitting he was wrong in denying the massacre, which killed 20 children and six adults.

“Especially since I met the parents. It’s 100 percent real,” the right-wing media mogul admitted in the stands.

Last November, a judge in Waterbury, Connecticut ruled that Jones was liable for damages. The lawsuit for the extent of that damage begins Tuesday about 18 miles north of Newtown, where the massacre took place.

Jones has already been found liable for his statements about the shooting, now a jury of six witnesses will hear to determine how much Jones must pay. The process is expected to take six weeks.

The podcast host’s attorney, Norman Pattis, said his client will take the stand in defense.

Jones continues to claim that his reporting was protected by the First Amendment.

Recently, during an interview with YouTube journalist Andrew Callaghan, he opposed accusations of irresponsible journalism or wrongdoing.

“Do I feel responsible that someone who played shoot-em-up video games with a bunch of drugs went and killed a bunch of kids and the internet questioned it, and I reported it?” he said. ‘No, I don’t feel responsible – and I don’t apologize’

In their lawsuits, the families and FBI Agent William Aldenberg say they have been subjected to harassment, abusive comments on social media and even death threats because of the hoax conspiracy.

Some prosecutors say strangers videotaped them and their surviving children. And some families have moved out of Newtown to avoid threats and intimidation.

“I can’t even describe the past nine and a half years, the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of Alex Jones’ recklessness and negligence,” Neil Heslin, Jesse Lewis’ father, testified at the trial in Texas. .

The Connecticut lawsuit alleges defamation, willful infliction of emotional distress and violations of the unfair trade law. The families claim that when Jones spoke about Sandy Hook, he boosted his audience and brought in more profits from selling supplements, clothing, and other items.

Twenty children, aged between six and seven, and six adults were killed when 20-year-old Adam Lanza went on a shooting spree — with their families now set on Jones for his disturbing claims the massacre was carried out by “crisis actors.” ‘

The families have not asked for a specific amount of damages, some of which may be limited by state laws. However, there are no damage limits under the Unfair Commercial Practices Act.

In all Connecticut and Texas cases, Jones and his attorneys repeatedly failed to deliver the documents to the families’ attorneys as required. In response, judges handed down one of the toughest sanctions in the civil law world—they found Jones liable for damages without trial by default.

Jones, who runs his web show and Infowars brand in Austin, Texas, is also facing a third trial over the hoax conspiracy in another pending lawsuit by Sandy Hook parents in Texas.

Contrary to what he said on his show years after the shooting, Jones now says he believes the massacre was real.

But he continues to say his comments about the shooting were a hoax involving crisis actors to encourage gun control efforts were protected by free speech.

During a statement in the case in April, a rebellious Jones insisted he was not responsible for the suffering Sandy Hook’s parents say they endured because of his words.

He has also said the judges’ standard rulings against him – holding him liable without trial – were unfair and suggested they were part of a conspiracy to bankrupt him and silence him.

“If questioning public events and free speech is banned because it can hurt someone’s feelings, we’re not in America anymore,” he said in the statement. ‘They can change channels. They can come out and say I’m wrong. They have freedom of speech.’

However, during the Texas trial, Jones testified that he now realizes that what he said was irresponsible, hurt people’s feelings, and he apologized.

Judge Barbara Bellis, who found Jones liable for damages, will oversee the trial. She is the same judge who oversaw the Sandy Hook family’s lawsuit against gunsmith Remington, who made the Bushmaster rifle used in the school shooting. In February, Remington agreed to settle the lawsuit for $73 million.

The trial is expected to be similar to that in Texas, with victims’ relatives testifying about the pain and fear the hoax conspiracy has caused them and medical professionals answering questions about the family members’ mental health and diagnoses.