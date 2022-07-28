Conserving critical habitat in face of climate change in Midwestern lakes by managing watershed land use

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Lakes in the Midwest are losing cold, oxygen-rich habitats due to climate change and nutrient pollution. This loss of critical habitat negatively impacts water quality, fisheries and greenhouse gas production. While data shows that effective watershed land use management on a local scale can protect cold water and oxygen-rich habitats and reduce nutrient pollution in Midwestern lakes, more specific goals for watershed management are lacking.

In a University of Minnesota study published in Ecosphere, researchers used statistical models to estimate the resilience of more than 10,000 lakes in the upper Midwest to both climate change and land use to identify temperature and watershed conditions above which critical habitat had been lost. For lakes where watershed land use was predicted to affect cold-water habitat, the researchers identified more specific thresholds for protecting or restoring forested watersheds. They also estimate the uncertainty of how individual lakes would respond to both climate and land use changes.

“Sometimes we can feel hopeless thinking about the negative impacts of climate change. This research exemplifies ways we can manage local conditions to slow down or mitigate those negative effects,” said Gretchen Hansen, Ph.D., the study’s principal investigator and an assistant professor at the U of M’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology.

The researchers found:

Under climate conditions from 2040 to 2059, the number of lakes with suitable cold-water habitat was predicted to decrease by 67 percent, while the number of lakes with unsuitable habitat was projected to increase by more than 200 percent.

Changing land use in the watershed was predicted to affect the existence of suitable cold-water, oxygen-rich habitats in 24 percent of the lakes. These are lakes with a high priority in terms of protecting or restoring forested watersheds.

Lakes varied in the degree of temperature rise they could withstand without compromising their resistance to climate-affected habitat changes. The average climatic resistance was 4.3 degrees Celsius, with some lakes being able to sustain cold water habitats even with temperature rises of up to 14 degrees Celsius.













This research builds on decades of work by the Minnesota DNR and its partner agencies, leading to the protection of forested watersheds for critical lakes for climate escapes in the state. Currently, the state of Minnesota uses a 75 percent protection threshold for forested watersheds to protect water quality in general, which also protects the resilience of the cold-water habitat in those lakes. This research identifies more variable more specific conservation targets that could potentially explicitly inform future conservation efforts of cold water habitats.

“Our research identifies variability in the levels of watershed protection needed to maintain the cold-water habitat,” Hansen said. “Some lakes need more protection, others can get by on less. This work also extends the approach to lakes outside Minnesota to enable regional coordination of habitat management in the face of climate change.”

In addition, resource management agencies from other Midwestern states are interested in implementing programs similar to Minnesota’s based on the results of this study.

“The Michigan DNR is developing a plan to improve water quality and reduce the decline of cisco fish populations in the state’s inland lakes,” said Joe Nohner, coordinator of the Midwest Glacial Lakes Partnership and biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. . “The results of this study will help us prioritize and determine which lakes provide the greatest response from conservation efforts.”

These efforts include potential changes in state forest management, implementation of grants to plant trees on a large scale on public and private land, and collaboration with land conservation and conservation partners.

According to Hansen, their research on landscape models can help prioritize conservation on multiple scales.

“We are hopeful that our results will help local and regional groups identify management goals for protecting critical habitats in vulnerable lakes. While there is uncertainty associated with such models – as individual lakes differ in their responses due to the residence time in the water is food web dynamics, fisheries management and other factors — more detailed information about more specific responses and characteristics can help understand why an individual may respond more differently than predicted,” she said. “What we have learned will help us tailor appropriate management actions to the individual scale of the lake, and despite current limitations, we believe that our landscape-level approach is a critical step towards preserving freshwater resources in the Midwestern lakes using the best science available.”

