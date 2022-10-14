Conservatives complain that they’re losing thousands of Twitter followers per month

Conservatives, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans head to the polls in the midterm elections.

Cruz tweeted on Friday, “I lost 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks on Twitter just idiots? Why are they purging conservatives en masse at once?’

Cruz retweeted a message from conservative pundit Byron York when he wrote his own tweet.

Social Blade shows that Cruz lost more than 12,000 followers on Friday. On October 5, he lost over 7,000.

Donald Trump Jr. is one of those who lost thousands of followers in October

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lost more than 8,000 after making gains every other day this month, except for October 5, when he lost more than 2,500.

Cruz tweeted at the time: “Twitter is really bad at suppressing conservatives. For months my account got about 1K followers per day. THE DAY AFTER @elonmusk’s offer was accepted, it rose to 50k-70k PER DAY. When the deal froze, it dropped to 500 a day. Yesterday? 12,500 followers disappeared.’

This month, Cruz gained over 1,000 followers a day every other day.

York noted that former acting director of Trump’s national intelligence agency, Richard Grennell, had lost thousands of followers in recent days. Grennell has lost nearly 15,000 followers this month.

York itself has lost nearly 10,000 followers this month.

York added: “Other comparable accounts are proportionally comparable to comparable figures. Sample of some accounts on the left doesn’t show the same drops.’

Activist Tom Fitton, who is accused of pressuring Trump to declare victory in the 2020 presidential election, said Friday that he lost 7,300 followers. At the time of writing, Fitton has lost 10,500, according to Social Blade.

These allegations come days after the world’s richest man Elon Musk continues to work to force his takeover.

Donald Trump Jr has also weighed in on the scandal to promote a new Twitter-like social media site, Public Square.

His father Donald Trump owns his own Twitter rival, Truth Social, after being banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 riots.

Musk is under federal investigation for his conduct in his bid to buy Twitter, according to an Oct. 6 court filing

According to Social Blade, Trump Jr has lost more than 12,000 followers on Friday alone. The analysis shows that on October 5, he lost more than 6,000. Every other day this month, the president’s son shows more than 1,000 followers every day.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is down nearly 9,000 today. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is down more than 13,000 today and more than 20,000 so far this month.

On October 5, Twitter publicly said that removing users’ followers was in line with the company’s spam policy.

Florida Conservative Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted: ‘Cleaning up bots before buying @ElonMusk or another massive wave of censorship?’

Twitter, headquartered in San Francisco, has long been accused of censorship, especially against conservatives.

Musk accused the company of downplaying how many fake accounts — known as bots — it has on its site, with Twitter denying its allegations.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said, “The current purge of Twitter is like the Nazis burning those classified documents before the Americans took Berlin.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has lost about 10,000 followers as of Friday afternoon

In May, Cruz gained a large following, days after reports first surfaced that Musk was planning to take over Twitter.

He said, “It’s almost like they’ve turned off the shadow bans…”

Overall, conservative influencers saw a significant increase in Twitter following in May, while public figures on the left of the political spectrum experienced a sharp decline.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump Jr. and DeSantis — three of America’s most outspoken conservative spokesmen — have gained 175,960, 301,570 and 286,559 followers, respectively, since news of Musk’s takeover broke earlier this week.

Meanwhile, on the left, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Hillary Clinton and Ellen DeGeneres have witnessed an exodus of 26,072, 21,424 and 27,141 Twitter followers respectively in the past four days.

Musk is now under investigation by United States federal authorities in connection with his bid to take over Twitter.

Lawyers working for the online platform claimed in a lawsuit disclosed Thursday in Delaware that Musk is currently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct regarding his buyout of the popular social media company.

Elon Musk is currently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the Twitter acquisition, attorneys for Potter Anderson Corroon LLP wrote in an Oct. 6 filing.