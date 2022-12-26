Conservatives can wipe out poll deficit if Rishi Sunak restores financial credibility, says Theresa May

Theresa May has said the Tories can “turn around” and win the next general election, despite polls suggesting a 20-point gap to Labour.

The former prime minister acknowledged that Liz Truss’s mini-budget had ‘an impact’ on the Conservative Party’s reputation for sound money, but said Rishi Sunak was rebuilding trust.

“I think from everything we’ve seen from Rishi so far, actually, he’ll be able to change that for the next election,” he told BBC Radio 4 PM yesterday.

His comments came as polls by election guru Sir John Curtice suggested Labor hold a 20-point lead, enough for a landslide victory in the general election.

He said Tory support plummeted as a result of “unforced errors and a deteriorating economic environment.”

Former Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries warned Sunak yesterday that if the polls continue to drop, Boris Johnson would be in Downing Street next year.

She said the former prime minister was the only person who could keep many conservative MPs, such as those from the Red Wall, in their seats in the next election.

“I think the local elections in May are going to be absolutely difficult for us, but Rishi will not walk,” he told the Express.

‘It will take a little more than that. I think there is a chance that, if the polls continue to drop around this time, we will see Boris Johnson back at Downing Street next year.

“Many of the people who were against Boris realize that they are nothing without their seat. They have no voice, no one cares what they have to say, not even at the employment office.’