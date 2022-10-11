Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

As Republicans and Democrats battle it out for control of Congress this fall, a growing assemblage of conservative political activist groups is focusing its efforts closer to home: on local school boards.

Their goal is to take control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal tide in classrooms, libraries, sports fields and even building plans.

Once seen as sleepy affairs with little interest outside their community, school board elections are heating up last year when parents expressed their frustrations about the pandemic policy. As those issues fade, right-wing groups are spending millions on candidates pledging to scale back the teachings on race and sexuality, remove offensive books from libraries, and flout plans for gender-neutral restrooms or transgender-inclusive sports teams.

Democrats have responded to this with their own campaigns that portray Republicans as extremists seeking to ban books and rewrite history.

Central to the conservative effort is the 1776 Project PAC, which was founded last year to push back against the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which offers free lesson plans that focus on American history surrounding slavery and its lasting effects. Last fall and this spring, the 1776 group succeeded in elevating conservative majorities to office in dozens of school districts across the US, fueling candidates who have gone on to fire superintendents and draft sweeping “laws of rights” for parents.

In the wake of recent victories in Texas and Pennsylvania — and after spending $2 million between April 2021 and August, according to campaign finance filings — the group is campaigning for dozens of candidates this fall. It supports candidates in Maryland’s Frederick and Carroll counties, Bentonville, Arkansas, and 20 candidates in southern Michigan.

The candidates have won not only in scarlet areas, but also in districts near liberal strongholds, including Philadelphia and Minneapolis. And after this November, the group hopes to expand further.

“In places where we normally shouldn’t win, we’ve won,” said Ryan Girdusky, the group’s founder. “I think we can do it again.”

In Florida, recent school board races saw an influx of attention — and money — from conservative groups, including some that never got involved in school races.

The American Principles Project, a Washington-based think tank, placed a total of $25,000 behind four candidates for the Polk County board. The group made its first foray into school boards at the behest of local activists, the leader said, and is considering whether to move elsewhere. The group’s average fundraising increased from less than $50,000 the year before the pandemic to about $2 million today.

“We rely heavily on retaking federal power,” said Terry Schilling, the think tank’s chairman. “But if you don’t also take over the local school boards, you won’t have any local allies there to actually roll back the policies these guys have implemented.”

In a move never before seen in the state, Republican administration Ron DeSantis approved a list of candidates for school board, placing his weight behind conservatives who share his opposition to lessons about sexuality and what he considers critical race theory. Most of the DeSantis-backed candidates won in their August races, in some cases replacing conservative members who held more moderate views than the bloated governor.

The movement claims to be a counter-force to left-wing teacher unions. They see unions as a well-funded enemy promoting radical lessons about race and sexuality – a favorite smear is to call the unions “groomers.” The unions, which also support candidates, call it a fiction designed to foment mistrust in public schools.

In Frederick County, Maryland, the 1776 group backs three school board candidates against four approved by education unions. The Conservatives are running like the “Education, not indoctrination” slate, with a digital ad stating that children are “captured” by schools. The ad shows a photo of stacked books with the words ‘equality’, ‘care’, ‘indoctrination’ and ‘critical race theory’.

Karen Yoho, a board member running for reelection, said outside figures have fueled fears about critical race theory and other lessons not taught in Frederick County.

Discourse has mostly remained civilized in her environment, but Yoho objects to the charge that teachers “groom” children.

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Yoho, a retired teacher whose kids went through the district. “It hurts my heart. And then I get a little angry and get on the defensive.”

In Texas, Patriot Mobile — a wireless company that promotes conservative causes — has emerged as a political force in school board races. Earlier this year, the political branch spent more than $400,000 of the $800,000 raised to boost candidates in a handful of races in the northern county of Texas, where the company is based. All the favored candidates won, giving conservatives control of four districts.

The group did not respond to requests for comment, but a statement released after the spring wins said Texas was “just the beginning.”

Some GOP strategists have warned against focusing on education, saying it could backfire on more moderate voters. The results so far have been mixed – the 1776 project claims a 70% win rate, but conservative candidates in some areas have fallen flat in recent elections.

Yet the number of groups that have united under the umbrella of parental rights only seems to be growing. It includes national organizations such as Moms for Liberty, along with smaller grassroots groups.

“There is a very strong resistance to the concerted and deliberate effort to make radical ideas about race and gender a part of the school day. Parents don’t like it,” said Jonathan Butcher, an educator at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

The foundation and its political wing have organized training sessions to encourage parents to run for school boards, teaching them the basics of budgeting, as well as the perceived dangers of what the group sees as critical race theory.

For decades, education has been seen as its “own game” buffered by national politics, said Jeffrey Henig, a professor of political science and education at Columbia University’s Teachers College who has written about external funding in school board elections. Now, he said, local races are becoming battlegrounds for wider debates.

He said education probably won’t be a deciding issue in November’s election — it’s overshadowed by abortion and the economy — but it could still be used to “increase local discontent” and push more voters to the polls.

Republicans are using this tactic this fall to knock Democrats off the throne at all levels of government.

In Michigan, the American Principles Project pays for TV ads against the Democratic governor, where a narrator reads out sexually explicit excerpts from the “Gender Queer” graphic novel. It claims that “this is the kind of literature Gretchen Whitmer wants your kids exposed to,” while giant red letters appear that read “stop taking care of our kids.”

Similar TV ads are aired in Arizona attacking Senator Mark Kelly, and in Maine against Governor Janet Mills, both Democrats.

The Associated Press education team is supported by New York’s Carnegie Corporation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

