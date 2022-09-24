Conservative mom spent $1200 of her own money on police security for Rhode Island trans library talk

Rhode Island mom Nicole Solas was forced to pay $1,200 to pay five agents to secure her library event

A conservative Rhode Island mother was forced to spend $1,200 of her own money to hire five police officers to protect her and those attending a lecture at a public library to address “transgender indoctrination” among children.

Nicole Solas, who is part of the right-wing Independent Women’s Network, was told that police protection was needed to keep the event going after Cranston police received threats of violence against her.

Solas had already decided to have a police officer accompany her ahead of the event, but was told more officers would be needed.

Cranston Police then received information that violent protesters were said to be present – people with a history of violence and previous arrests. The police said I couldn’t organize the event unless I had five police records because it posed a threat to public safety,” she explained.

Solas had paid for one, but then had to pay a total of $1,200 for the other officers who were also present to ensure her safety.

“Everyone present had to be checked for weapons and explosives. My car was also clogged when I went to the library. It ended up being this very intense experience, when it was supposed to be community outreach and a civilized and open dialogue.’

Solas delivered a lecture at Cranston Public Library earlier this week to tackle the ‘transgender indoctrination’ of children

“We are a pro-child group that had a necessary conversation about children’s health and safety, yet we were smeared as anti-transgender. We’re not being extreme, we just wanted to talk about how schools were hiding information from parents,” Solas told DailyMail.com.

The event saw Chris Elston, an anti-puberty blocker activist nicknamed “Billboard Chris,” as a guest speaker to talk about the “medicalization” of children.

Solas, meanwhile, spoke about education in schools.

In the past, anti-trans activists have called for the banning of books from schools such as “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” of which the Cranston library system has several copies.

The 240-page book is described by School Journal Review as “a great resource for those who identify as non-binary or asexual, as well as those who know someone who identifies that way and wants to better understand.”

School Journal Review recommends that libraries read lists and buy books.

Elston was interviewed by local New England media at the event earlier this week

Word of the rally spread on social media and protesters were encouraged to show up

But in pages viewed by DailyMail.com, the book also appears to be extremely graphic and explicit in its descriptions, with a suggested reading age for those over 18, not for school-age teens.

Less than 30 people attended the closed discussion entitled ‘What children learn about gender in school’. Outside, more than 200 people demonstrated on the library lawn.

The activists had previously asked the William Hall Library to cancel the event, calling it “hate speech.”

Solas said such a description couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We are a pro-child group that had a necessary conversation about children’s health and safety, yet we were smeared as anti-transgender. We are not extreme. We just wanted to talk about how schools hid information from parents. It is not an extreme position. Parents deserve to know. We also wanted to talk about the medicalization of children that we believe is a child abuse scandal,” Solas told DailyMail.com.

Elston has argued that in addition to encouraging gender inequality, children in schools are taught to embrace new gender identities, even to the point of physically mutilating their bodies.

Anti-trans activist Chris Elston, along with his supporters, demonstrates against gender-affirmation treatments and surgeries on minors outside Boston Children’s Hospital last weekend.

Anti-trans activist Chris Elston films a group protesting him as he demonstrates gender confirmation treatments and surgeries on minors outside Boston Children’s Hospital

Police stand between anti-trans activist Chris Elston, left, and counter-protesters, right, as they confront each other outside Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts

Supporters of anti-trans activist Chris Elston demonstrate against gender-affirmation treatment and surgery on minors

Protesters for and against the hospital’s programs engaged in gender confirmation surgery and hormonal treatments gathered outside the hospital over the weekend

But Elston’s presence also drew protesters to the event, after they accused Boston Children’s Hospital online of performing sex reassignment surgery on minors.

The allegations sparked a campaign of intimidation against the hospital and its doctors, reports said boston.com.

Solas has opposed the “anti-transgender” characterization.

“It is not hate speech to expose the medical abuse of children. This is what we believe, Chris and I, that this is the biggest child abuse scandal in history,” Solas said.

Solas made national news last summer after making 200 public-record requests to the South Kingstown School Committee as she tried to find out whether critical race theory was taught in state classrooms.