Conservative Indiana AG DEFENDS Kanye West’s ‘independent thinking’ after anti-semitic outburst

Indiana’s AG Todd Rokita has come out to fight on behalf of Kanye West after the rapper threatened to go to war with “Jewish people.”

West, 45, has been accused of anti-Semitism after saying she would go “death con 3” in a message on Twitter, before the message was deleted and his account was locked.

The father-of-four wrote: I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.

“The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too.

“You have played with me and tried to blacken everyone who is against your agenda”

He has also suspended his Instagram account after posting a screenshot featuring messages from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs about his White Lives Matter post at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye appeared to suggest that Diddy was being monitored by Jewish people, before taking to Twitter and lashing out in a series of tweets — which appear to refer to the US defense-prepared state known as Def Con.

But Republican Rokita has defended the rappers’ actions, praising his “independent thinking” and “opposing thoughts to the norm.”

Kanye Posted Screenshots With Messages From Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs About His White Lives Matter Post At Paris Fashion Week

He wrote: ‘Kanye’s message in this case is fair and accurate, and either way, he is entitled to his opinion.

“The media will bore everyone if they don’t adapt to their way of thinking.

“They say you’re not thinking right if you don’t fully agree with them. The left divides us, not unites us.’

His comments are the opposite of most comments, with DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain saying she has “zero tolerance” for Wests posts.

She also chided her fellow conservatives for promoting him after he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and made several controversial statements.

The House Judiciary GOP was also criticized for tweeting ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ on Thursday night which continues despite the backlash.

But Rokita, who previously filed a legal claim against a doctor who gave a 10-year-old rape victim an abortion, has since made it clear that he was only defending his White Lives Matter message.

He added: “My post was specifically and clearly aimed at the hypocrisy of the media and the Hollywood elites, and had nothing to do with other comments.

“I have an obvious, clear and substantial congressional and public record of 100% support for the Jewish community and Israel.”

In a statement, Twitter confirmed that West’s account had been locked out for a “violation of Twitter policy,” but did not specify which one had been disconnected.

West was banned from Instagram for 24 hours earlier in March for directing racist comments at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

West was recently in the hot seat for his White Lives Matter T-shirt, which he recently wore to his daughter’s game (pictured)

West allegedly told Combs that “Jewish people told you to call me” and that they did not “threaten or influence me”

His comments about the Jewish community have been met with a huge public outcry from the American Jewish Committee, which labeled his language “anti-Jewish” and “dangerous.”

They also referenced his comments on Thursday’s Tucker Carlson show, in which he accused Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering the Abraham Accords to “make money.”

He told Carlson that the shirt came from his “energy” and his “connection to God,” adding that the idea that he was “wearing the shirt was funny” and that his father — who he claimed was a former Black Panther – thought so too.

West said, ‘I do certain things out of a feeling, I just channel the energy. It feels good, touches with an instinct, connection with God and just genius.

‘I said, ‘Dad, why do you think it’s funny?’ and he said, ‘It’s just a black man saying the obvious.

‘That was my favorite reaction, because I kept thinking: people are looking for an explanation. And people say that as an artist you don’t have to explain, but as a leader you do.’

West also spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently about the shirts, saying he “does certain things out of a feeling, I just channel the energy. It feels good, touches with a gut feeling, connection with God and just genius’

The rapper debuted the shirt at Paris Fashion Week, alongside conservative commentator Candance Owens (pictured together)

He also said the controversy is that white people have “stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color, told us what it means to be black.”

“The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s obvious,” he told the host.

Many have called out the fashion designer for the slogan, including model Gigi Hadid, who called him a “bully” after he lashed out at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for calling his move “violent” and “dangerous.”

He later backtracked on his criticism, claiming he had no problem with Vogue’s contributing fashion editor.

His spokesperson Jason Lee quit in protest at the provocative show, writing on Instagram that West “strengthens black people gaslight and white supremacy.”

Last week, West came under fire for unveiling a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt at his Paris fashion show, posing for a photo wearing the controversial attire featuring right-wing personality Candace Owens.

The Black Lives Matter organization seized the opportunity to beat up the rapper, claiming that he was broadcasting a “performative dog whistle.”