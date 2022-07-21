Conservation is the reason why so many shark sightings and attacks are occurring off the East Coast

After a spate of shark attacks in New York this summer, residents have seen beaches close and drones monitoring the water.

At least six people have been bitten or injured by sharks on New York’s beaches this summer, most recently a 16-year-old boy on Fire Island, off Long Island’s south shore, on Wednesday.

The boy was paddling on Kismet beach when he sustained a 10cm tear on his right foot before going to hospital, where he is expected to recover.

According to experts at Stony Brook University, there is a reason for the increase in shark sightings and attacks: cleaner waters around Long Island, making more fish available for sharks to feed on.

“If there are sharks in your area, it means it’s a healthy ecosystem,” said Christopher Paparo, manager of Stony Brook University’s Marine Sciences Center.

‘We spot sharks, whales and dolphins here. In the 1960s we didn’t have sharks, whales and dolphins,” he said.

On July 20, an incredible video was captured in Queens of a shark rising from the ocean and flying through the sky, shutting down Rockaway Beach.

Ancient inhabitants will now have to be wary of sightings of greater marine life than ever before as creatures move closer to shore.

“There are a lot more sharks than there were 10 or 15 years ago,” Paparo . said CBS News.

For years, overfishing and pollution have killed or forced many sharks in New York’s waters to steer clear.

After the 1975 movie ‘Jaws’, sharks were somewhat demonized in the public eye and shark conservationists have only recently restored their image.

Another reason sharks have been spotted more in recent years is the rising ocean temperature due to global warming, as prey can be more abundant in warmer waters.

No fatalities have been reported this summer, and Paparo says it’s because of a shark’s intentions when it comes into contact with humans.

“It’s very common for a shark attack to be non-fatal,” and “the reason for that is because they don’t try to eat us,” he said.

Still, six shark attacks is a shocking number for New York residents, and many may have to get used to this new normal.

Long Island State Park beaches have improved shark patrols in place due to the abnormally high number of encounters.

The first of the attacks occurred on June 30, when a 57-year-old swimmer suffered a laceration to his foot on Jones Beach, a “possible shark bite” according to medics.

On the weekend of July 4, lifeguard Zachari Gallo ironically played the part of a victim during a training exercise in the waters of Smith Point Beach when he was bitten in the chest by a shark.

Gallo knocked the five-foot shark away, injuring his hand. It is the first reported shark attack on that beach since 1959.

“I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said. CBS. “I hit the shark three times. I went boom, boom, boom. I think he turned back on the third and hit me in the chest with his tail.’

On July 7, another lifeguard played the role of a victim 200 yards from a Fire Island beach when he was bitten in the foot by a shark.

Sharks often react to splashes and mistake the splashes for prey, which may explain why two lifeguards acting as victims were targeted.

Less than a week later, on July 13, two more attacks took place, again one on Smith Point Beach and another on a Fire Island beach.

The first was a 41-year-old man who was knocked off his paddleboard by a sand tiger shark and bitten, before hitting the predator repeatedly and driving a wave back to shore.

The second, on Fire Island, was an Arizona man who waded into the water up to his waist before being bitten in the buttocks and hand at about 6 p.m.

Bradley Peterson, an associate professor in the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University, called the increased contact a “success story.”

Peterson said the summer raids and sightings “are the result of some really excellent resource management strategies that have increased not only shark populations somewhat, but their prey as well.”

But he also said it’s risky to go into the ocean early in the morning or in the evening, because that’s when sharks hunt.

Peterson told FOX Weather the sharks’ main purpose was to feed on bunker fish, saying ‘they are there to feed on the bunker; if they bite you, it’s by accident because they went after the fish.’

The danger may never have been closer than this week in the village of Quogue, where a huge juvenile Great White Shark washed up on the shore before being washed away to be seen again.

Police in the region are in contact with local shark researchers to see what can be done and are asking people to contact them if the shark is seen again.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday state offices are working to increase patrols, including using drones and helicopters to track the sharks.

On Monday, she ordered the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Police to conduct increased patrols. That includes using drones and helicopters to monitor sharks.

“While New Yorkers and visitors alike flock to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, their safety is our top priority,” she said.

“We are taking action to expand shark patrols and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

On Long Island between East Atlantic Beach and Long Beach, more than six miles of ocean beach was closed Tuesday afternoon.

George Gorman, regional director of New York’s state parks, said the improved shark patrols are expected to continue through the summer season.

While New York’s shark attacks have been relatively tame this summer, some Americans in the southern states haven’t been so lucky.

A 17-year-old girl lost a leg after being bitten by a shark off a Florida beach — only to be rescued when her EMT brother knocked the creature off her thigh.

Addison Bethea’s harrowing ordeal began around 3 p.m. Thursday, when the teen and her half-brother, Rhett Willingham, 22, went out into just five feet of water near Grassy Island, off Keaton Beach in Taylor County.

Her father, Shane Addison, 46, told DailyMail.com on Friday that his daughter was in brother Rhett’s boat, swimming in the water about a mile and a half offshore, when she suddenly felt something hit her in the back of her. leg hit .

“Addison thought her brother was just playing until a ten-foot shark grabbed her thigh and she started screaming, and there was blood everywhere,” he said.

As his daughter tried to pull the shark off her leg, her brother began beating the beast non-stop in an attempt to pry his sister free. Once she was free, he grabbed her and carried her to his boat. A random stranger saw the couple in distress.

Rhett placed his sister on the stranger’s boat and then he used a four-foot tourniquet around her right thigh to stop the bleeding.

“The shark got her bad,” Shane said. “She was very pale and almost went into shock.”

Rhett called an ambulance, and when they came ashore, she was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, about 80 miles away.