Conor McGregor won’t return to the UFC for six months amid talk of Floyd Mayweather fight

MMA legend Conor McGregor will not be able to fight in the UFC for at least six months due to doping rules, as the Irishman has not been tested since July 2021.

The former doubles champion has not fought since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

McGregor is the only athlete in the UFC’s active roster who has not been tested this year, and some athletes test even after five years without competing.

USADA’s doping rules don’t allow an athlete to compete in the UFC unless they’ve been in the test pool for six months, so any return to fighting for McGregor in the near future will likely be in the ring rather than the octagon.

Conor McGregor Is The Only Active UFC Athlete Not To Have Been Drug Tested This Year

A USADA official told: MMA fighting“Once UFC athletes are enrolled in the testing program, they will be tested — even if they don’t participate — unless they notify the UFC of their retirement, their contract is terminated, or they are otherwise removed from the program. ‘

If an athlete returns to the UFC, he must remain in the USADA test pool for six months before being allowed to compete.

As with the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency, the UFC may waive the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be clearly unfair to the athlete, but under UFC rules in either case. , the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition.

He could be ready for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in a replay of their 2017 fight

“We do not comment on the test pool status of any particular athlete.”

McGregor has a number of options on the table when he returns, including a surprising boxing proposal from former foe Mayweather.

The latter came out on top when they first contested a unique crossover match in August 2017.

And in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail last week, Mayweather revealed his plans to trick McGregor into another meeting next year.

Mayweather, now 45, won their first fight convincingly after 10 rounds

Ahead of his last exhibition in Japan over the weekend, the boxing legend said: “I want to go to Tokyo this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

‘We don’t know if it will be an exhibition or a real fight. But both have been talked about. I’d rather have an exhibition.’

But after hearing of Mayweather’s challenge, McGregor shot back on Instagram by writing, “#notinterested.”