Conor McGregor threatens internet sensation Hasbulla and calls him a ‘smelly inbred’ and a ‘gimp’

Conor McGregor has caused a stir on social media by going after pint-sized internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the UFC star went after the 99cm tall Russian prankster who is currently on tour in Australia.

McGregor tweeted: ‘I’d love to kick that little rascal Hasbulla over a goalpost.’

“How much to get him on the volley?”

Hasbulla, 19, rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks

“I’m going to make it my mission to score a three-pointer with him one day, honey.”

And the former UFC two-division champion got really mean when he tweeted:

“Little smelly inbreeding.”

‘Hon the gaa’ is a reference to the Irish Gaelic Athletic Association, which promotes games including Gaelic football – the sport McGregor was referring to when he said he wanted to kick Magomedov.

Hasbulla wasted no time hitting back at the Irishman.

“I don’t follow bums… I didn’t know someone was sticking their mouth out,” Hasbulla tweeted.

He continued: ‘At least one of us held an unbeaten record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0.”

Hasbulla met current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on Wednesday. Volkanovski objected to McGregor’s attacks on Hasbulla, saying, “You have to get through me first. Leave my mate alone’

When Australian UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski saw McGregor’s attack on Hasbulla – with whom he filmed a video on Wednesday – he sternly warned the Irishman: “Go through me first, leave my mate alone @TheNotoriousMMA.”

Hasbulla, who is good friends with McGregor’s old heated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, has taunted the Irishman in the past.

In footage posted online by Hasbulla in early August, he filmed his new pet chicken and said, “This is my chicken named Conor McGregor. There is my beauty.’

Nurmagomedov took the same insult to McGregor during their rivalry, with the nickname being a particularly bad slur in Russia.

McGregor’s Russian teammate Artem Lobov explained at the time: “If you call someone a chicken in Russia, it’s a person being raped in prison – in the men’s prison.

‘That’s how a chicken is in Russia. And Khabib knows that, and everyone knows that. It’s a very, very serious insult.’

Hasbulla has amassed a massive online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with a growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which left him with an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.