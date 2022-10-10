Conor McGregor shows off battered and bloody hand after filming scenes for movie debut

Conor McGregor has uploaded a photo of his hand that apparently took a beating while filming scenes for his movie debut.

In August, it was revealed that the UFC star will appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime’s reimagining of the ’80s classic, Road House.

@thenotoriousmma – instagram ‘Notorious’ is filming its first movie since September

The Academy Award nominee will star as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not all is as it seems.

While it is currently unknown who will play McGregor in his acting debut, it has been confirmed that it will be an original character and that the charismatic Irishman will not be playing himself.

‘Notorious’ has been filming in the Dominican Republic since September and it looks seriously hard work based on his latest social media post.

The 34-year-old uploaded a photo of his hand cut open on one knuckle and covered in blood, suggesting he was filming a fight scene.

This will come naturally to McGregor, who is a former two-weight UFC champion and arguably the greatest name in MMA history.

However, he has not competed since July 2021, when he broke his tibia and fibula at UFC 264. He has since healed for his comeback fight that is expected to take place in 2023.

Getty McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July, where he broke his leg

@thenotoriousmma – instagram And now he has another injury to contend with

McGregor, who recently distanced himself from rumors of a rematch with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather looks set to get his UFC career back on track when he returns next year.

The former featherweight and lightweight king has only won one win since 2016 and is now set to compete in the welterweight division after growing in earnest during his non-fighting time.

In his comeback fight, McGregor hopes to compete for the 170-pound title currently held by Leon Edwards. However, ‘Rocky’ recently told talkSPORT that he only has eyes for Kamaru Usman at the moment.

The 170-pound duo are expected to rematch for gold in England’s welterweight early next year, meaning an immediate title shot is unlikely for McGregor, especially considering he’s in poor form and out of the league table. .