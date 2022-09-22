Conor McGregor rubbishes Floyd Mayweather’s claim he earned over $100 million from exhibition bouts

<!–

On the heels of a potential rematch in 2023 between Irish Conor McGregor and American Floyd Mayweather, the war of words has already begun.

Mayweather said yesterday that a fight between the two is in the works in 2023 and could be a professional bout.

The two last met back in 2017, with Mayweather securing a 10th round TKO victory.

Mayweather’s next fight is an exhibition this weekend in Japan against Mikuru Askaura – with the American claiming to earn between $15-20 million from the fight, according to DailyMail.com.

However, McGregor dismissed that idea on Twitter, saying Mayweather was ‘full of s**t’ before deleting the tweet from his profile.

“He also said he earned 100m sparring the Logan guy, yet he never made the Forbes top 100,” read the tweet from McGregor’s account.

‘He hasn’t cleared 20 million in 1 full year since 2017. When we fought last time. Otherwise he would have been on the list. He hasn’t made the list since 2017. In other words, he’s full of s**t

Mayweather fought the Irishman in a boxing match back in 2017

McGregor disputed Mayweather’s claim that he would make $20 million from this fight in a tweet

Speaks exclusively to Sports mailMayweather discussed his plans for the rest of the year and went into detail about facing McGregor again.

Mayweather said: ‘I want to go out there this weekend in Tokyo and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

‘We don’t know if it will be an exhibition or a real match. But there has been talk of both. I would prefer an exhibition.’

When asked why he would prefer an exhibition, Mayweather said: ‘I’m not into fights where I want to take any real punishment.

Mayweather dominated McGregor and took a tenth-round TKO victory against the UFC star

“So guys like Conor McGregor and guys who don’t really hit hard, like YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t mind clashing with those kinds of individuals, but not something where I want to put myself in a position where I is going to hurt myself or hurt myself.’

He is also open to a fight in Great Britain, says Sports mail, ‘We do not know [where the rest of my bouts will take place] but of course, if the price is right, then I’m on my way [to the UK].

Mayweather’s clash with the Notorious proved to be his last professional fight, taking his record to 50 wins and zero losses or draws.

Mayweather – who insists he wouldn’t change a single thing about his career – reportedly earned around $280 million from the blockbuster fight.

Meanwhile, McGregor took home a reported $130 million from what was his first and only boxing match.

Since then, McGregor suffered three defeats in his last four UFC fights. He has also taken some time away from the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.