Conor McGregor likens Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rivalry to his box office feud with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor had a lot to say about an electric main card at UFC 277 and he saw many comparisons between the two fights Amanda Nunes had with Julianna Pena and his rivalry with Nate Diaz.

The Notorious posted his thoughts on Twitter in the form of Sunday afternoon audio recordings, admitting that he’d enjoyed a “few hits from a blunt, big blunts” prior to posting.

Nunes was able to recapture the UFC Bantamweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Pena just eight months after her second-round loss to the same opponent at UFC 269.

Amanda Nunes regained her double championship status with a shutout win over Julianna Pena

Pena was dropped several times during the five-rounder, but she kept playing until the final bell

McGregor’s rivalry with Diaz waned in the second half of 2016. After Rafael Dos Anjos withdrew from McGregor’s original chance to become UFC’s first UFC champion, the Irishman moved up to welterweight for the first time to take on Diaz at short notice. defeat.

Like Nunes, McGregor was also choked in the second round, but would go on to win the rematch via decision months later.

“I think it’s crazy that last night’s women’s bantamweight world title fight rematch with mine with Diaz,” McGregor said. “The McGregor-Diaz is fighting. Fight number one… a highly regarded, the GOAT of the sport. Me and Amanda Nunes. Pure toughness, willingness to fight, and caught off guard. We eat a few shots, give a few shots, then eat a few shots and the tide turns and then we get choked.

‘Now the return, the rematch. Trust on the other hand. Tenacity and toughness, that’s all there is to it. More focused work on Nunes and my side.’

“Now I’m neither side, I’m a fan of both women, a big fan of both women,” McGregor continued. “Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, and anyone who steps into that damn octagon, frankly, and takes the walk. At the end of the original match, ‘I’m not surprised m*********.’

“Again, Julianna says it and then the fight goes exactly the same way in the second fight. Dropped multiple times, just better prepared, pops the shots, gets the drop multiple times, but then the toughness is just there, still in Amanda’s face, still in my face.’

“Some fights, they are, it’s iconic mixed martial arts fights that we’re all lucky enough to witness, and it’s crazy you know, double champion, double champion. “I’m not surprised.” “I’m not surprised.” I don’t know… it’s a madhouse scene.’

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor’s fights remain two of the UFC’s most-bought pay-per-views

Brandon Moreno delivered an explosive finish to his lightweight match with Kai Kara-France

Kara-France and Moreno had another fun affair after their first meeting in 2019

McGregor praised Brandon Moreno for his win over Kai Kara-France. The flyweight stopped Kara-France in the third round and McGregor was impressed with his work.

“That Mexican is a little beast, and so is the little New Zealander,” McGregor said on Twitter audio. ‘Two goers. Two real visitors from completely different parts of the world. Two different people, but two the same in their own way.

“It was great to see that game, a really great game. And the little Mexican is a boy. You have to give it to him as you walk into the arena with the chick on your arm. Number uno. Campeon, campeon. (No. 1. Champion, Champion.)

‘A real Mexican entrance and then a real Mexican fight. Then the toughness, and he just put on a show. It was a great card… Viva la Mexico, c*bron. Viva la Mexico. Let’s go baby. Congratulations to the Mexicans.’

McGregor plans his UFC comeback, but it’s a long way back to double championship status

McGregor is back in training after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 just over a year ago.

He is widely expected to return in late 2022, or possibly early next year.

It is unknown who McGregor will face or even what weight he will battle. The 34-year-old has accumulated a lot of muscle during his time away from the octagon.