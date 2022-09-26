Conor McGregor is ‘only UFC star yet to be drug tested this year’ despite plan to return

Conor McGregor is the only UFC fighter to have been drug tested by USADA this year, despite his plans to return to the Octagon in the coming months, according to reports.

34-year-old McGregor has been out of action since he suffered a horrific leg fracture against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, which left him out of training for nearly a year.

Now the Irishman is getting closer to a return to action after recent images on social media made him look sharp at the gym, with possible strikes against Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje and Floyd Mayweather was also eager to bring him back to boxing for another money-spinning crossover- event.

Despite his impending comeback plans, McGregor is the only UFC fighter not to undergo USADA testing in 2022, according to reports from American TV channel TSN.

Although he hasn’t competed in the Octagon in over a year, USADA rules state that inactive fighters remain enrolled in the testing program unless they notify the UFC of their retirement from MMA or their contract is terminated.

McGregor would therefore have been subject to the same rules as active fighters, raising concerns about his alleged exclusion from testing this year.

McGregor has been out since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier last year

But the Irishman has returned to full training as he returns to the Octagon

And he looked very sharp in recent training images shared on his social media accounts

USADA said in a statement: “Once UFC athletes are enrolled in the testing program, they will be tested — even if they don’t participate — unless they notify the UFC of their retirement, their contract is terminated, or they are otherwise discharged.” the program will be removed. .

If an athlete returns to the UFC, he must remain in the USADA test pool for six months before being allowed to compete. As with the World Anti-Doping Agency rules, in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be clearly unfair to the athlete, the UFC may waive the six-month written notice rule, but in either case UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition. We do not comment on the status of any particular athlete’s test pool.”

McGregor has a number of options on the table for his return from injury, including a surprise boxing proposal from former foe Mayweather.

The latter came out on top when they first contested a unique crossover match in August 2017, stopping his fellow PPV star within 10 laps.

And in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail last week, Mayweather revealed his plans to trick McGregor into another meeting next year.

Ahead of his last exhibition in Japan over the weekend, the boxing legend said: “I want to go to Tokyo this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023

‘We don’t know if it will be an exhibition or a real fight. But both have been talked about. I’d rather have an exhibition.’

But after hearing of Mayweather’s challenge, McGregor shot back on Instagram by writing, “#notinterested.”