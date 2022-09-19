WhatsNew2Day
Conor McGregor hits back at steroid suggestions after flaunting his ripped physique on social media

Sports
By Merry
Conor McGregor hits back at steroid suggestions after flaunting his ripped physique on social media… as the MMA star insists his massive muscle gains are the product of nothing but whiskey, stout and organic beef

  • Conor McGregor flaunted his ripped physique on social media over the weekend
  • The UFC fighter responded to a comment on Twitter that suggested he was on steroids
  • McGregor insisted he ‘used’ a diet of whiskey, stout and organic Irish beef
  • He is struggling to return to top form since breaking his leg in July 2021

By Ben Willcocks for Mailonline

Published: 09:52, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 09:52, 19 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Conor McGregor has hit back at claims he may be ‘using’ performance-enhancing drugs, after flaunting his prison-impressive physique on social media.

The Irishman uploaded footage of him flexing his muscles during a training session on Friday, prompting a comment suggesting he may be using steroids.

‘What do you use? I want some of that,’ blogger Matt Marenic asked on Twitter, before ending his comment with a laughing emoji.

Conor McGregor hit back at suggestions of steroids after showing off his physique on social media
The Irishman insisted he 'used' nothing but a diet of whiskey, stout and organic beef
Clearly irritated by the suggestion, McGregor responded with a brief description of his diet, which included nothing but his own brands of whiskey and stout and organically raised beef.

He said: ‘Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served with my own organically farmed Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain.’

During the video, the shirtless UFC fighter flexed his bulky biceps and tanned skin in a pair of black joggers as he screamed down the camera lens.

McGregor has been on the sidelines since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021
McGregor, who broke his leg during his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has since worked his way back to peak form on the sidelines.

During his time out of action, the 34-year-old has been busy juggling a handful of side projects, such as filming a remake of Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

He and his manager are confident that ‘Notorious’ will return during the first quarter of 2023.

