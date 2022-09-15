Conor McGregor has not been drugs tested once by USADA in 2022 ahead of planned return

Other idle fighters are typically tested even during long hiatus

Conor McGregor has not been tested by the US Anti-Doping Agency since the third quarter of 2021.

The Irishman, who last competed in Dustin Poirier last July, has been sidelined ever since, working his way back from a broken leg.

Meanwhile, McGregor is still training and also taking part in some extracurricular activities, such as filming a remake of Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

He is planning a return and his manager thinks it will be in the first quarter of 2023, but USADA’s lack of testing is confusing.

Typically, inactive combatants or those on a long hiatus are still tested quite regularly, but the agency’s information published online shows that McGregor has not been tested at all this year.

According to reports, USADA has confirmed that their data is accurate and up to date.

In 2021, McGregor was regularly tested for drugs. He went through a whopping 10 tests in the first half of the year before having one in the third quarter and none since.

Sportsmail is awaiting a response from the UFC on whether McGregor will remain enrolled in their USADA testing program.

Upon enrollment, any UFC athlete may be subject to urine and/or blood sample(s), both in- and out-of-competition.

McGregor still struggles with his leg but is training hard and will be back next year

In comparison, Jon Jones hasn’t fought since 2020 and has been tested three times since.

Fighters can be tested on any day of the year and must keep USADA informed of any changes to their whereabouts while also getting their regular daily schedule.

USADA has published data on the history of each fighter’s testing. McGregor has been tested more than five times a year since signing for the UFC, except for 2022.

There is no suggestion that McGregor’s lack of USADA testing since the third quarter of 2021 means he is using substances banned by the UFC.

If he is not enrolled in the testing program, he will have to re-enter for six months before being allowed to fight again.