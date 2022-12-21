Conor McGregor explains why MMA fighter who was born without legs will be hard to beat Zion Clark

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

UFC superstar Conor McGregor paid tribute to legless fighter Zion Clark after winning his professional MMA debut – explaining why the disabled contestant poses a unique challenge to his opponents.

Clark, 25, made headlines this weekend after beating able-bodied fighter Eugene Murray, showing exceptional grappling skills in his decision win.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says legless fighter Zion Clark (pictured) can use his handicap to his advantage in the octagon

Former college wrestler Clark received praise from around the world for his efforts, including McGregor (pictured) who took to social media to sing his praises

The former college wrestler, who suffers from a congenital condition that stunts the development of the lower half of the body, has received praise from around the world for his efforts.

McGregor took to social media to sing his praises.

‘Absolutely fascinating to hear about this man’s debut and see it now. Lighting entry on the low single [a takedown where a fighter grabs one of their opponent’s legs].

‘Wow! You should not come into contact with him in any way,” the Irishman wrote on Twitter.

‘Only lists. Frame to store. Fascinating! Congratulations and so much respect to that man Zion Clark! Mma is the best sport!

“Can’t kick because he’s a grounded opponent. The only way to stop him is to develop ko-end shots during transitions in wrestling,” McGregor continued, referring to the fact that MMA rules prohibit fighters from kicking an opponent who is off their feet.

“Very few on the planet possess this skill. And to hit a punch 3/4 down there’s just no power. Look at the opponent’s attempt before the shot. Wild!’

Clark thanked McGregor for his comments on Twitter and let him know fight fans can expect more from him in MMA.

Cannot kick because he is a grounded opponent. The only way to stop him is to develop ko end shots during transitions in wrestling. Very few on the planet possess this skill. And to hit a punch 3/4 down there’s just no power. Look at the opponent’s attempt before the shot. Wild! https://t.co/Ox4OpzpT1n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2022

“Appreciate the love and respect @TheNotoriousMMA,” he said. “This is just the beginning for me. I’m excited to see how far I can take my fighting game! I proved the doubters wrong by wrestling to become an All American and D1 Wrestler. All due respect.’

“Absolutely legendary!” McGregor wrote back to Clark tagging the UFC after Clark expressed interest in fighting in the world’s biggest MMA competition.

Clark (pictured) has made a habit of overcoming obstacles in his life, holding three Guinness World Records and now turning his attention to MMA

Clark has made it a habit to overcome obstacles in his life, he already holds three Guinness World Records and now turns his attention to freestyle fighting.

“It’s like wrestling for me. I just wrestle able-bodied people and I beat able-bodied people,” he told TMZ before his fight with Murray.

“Now I’m fighting able-bodied people, and I’m going to knock able-bodied people out. It’s that simple. I am a fighter.’