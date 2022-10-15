Conor McGregor congratulates and supports the Ireland women’s football team by sharing a video

Conor McGregor has gotten into the row over the Irish women’s team after sharing a video on social media in full support of their celebrations.

Ireland’s women’s national team has been forced to apologize after singing a pro-IRA song in their dressing room after beating Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

Players were filmed dancing as they chanted “Ooh ah, up the Ra” after qualifying for their first-ever major tournament last night.

The chant, from the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony, is associated with support for the Irish Republican Army who carried out a series of bombings and assassinations in their long campaign of terror.

McGregor, 34, is the latest to intervene in the controversy when he posted a video on Twitter that read “congrats ladies.”

The video features footage of Sky Sports News presenter Rob Wotton, merged with a clip from the athlete’s time in the ring telling the assembled audience that he wants to “take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely no one.” .

The rest of the video then plays a segment from Celtic Symphony, while a clip shows McGregor performing his signature prop in the Octagon ring.

This comes after images taken in Glasgow’s Hampden Park dressing room circulated on social media, the Football Association of Ireland, and the team’s manager Vera Pauw apologised.

Pauw, who is Dutch, said the player who posted the video to their social media was in tears after the altercation, adding that the incident “casts a shadow” over the team’s performance.

The FAI said: ‘The Football Association of Ireland and Ireland’s Irish national team manager, Vera Pauw, apologizes for any offense caused by a song sung by players in the Irish dressing room following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-off victory. Scotland in Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.’

Pauw added: “We apologize from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will discuss this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.

“I spoke to players this morning and we are collectively sorry for the pain caused, there can be no excuse.”

Irish head coach Vera Pauw celebrates with Denise O’Sullivan after securing World Cup qualification

Peacock also told Sky Sports News“We are more disappointed in ourselves for breaking that rule than anything and we are so sorry we hurt people.

‘It was not necessary. I’ve already talked to several players about it and whoever posted it is devastated, she’s crying in her room. She’s so sorry.

“I told her it’s wrong, but not just hers, it’s wrong that that song was sung with the meaning it has.

“There’s no excuse for that. If I’d been there, honestly, I wouldn’t have recognized it because I’m a foreigner, I don’t know the song, I don’t know what it means.

‘I asked, ‘Did you know what you sang?’ And they said, “Of course we know, but we didn’t feel it. It wasn’t meant to hurt anyone.” But that’s no excuse.’

She added that her problem was that the song was sung in the first place, not that it appeared online.

Pauw said: ‘That’s the mistake people often make, that they think: ‘Well, it shouldn’t have gone out’. No, it shouldn’t have happened. It’s not that it went out, it shouldn’t have happened.

‘So it’s the same without cameras, because even then you show no respect for the people who have suffered.

‘You can’t do it even in a private sphere, because respect is something that carries you through everything, your whole life and we, yes, we have that value as our highest point.’

During a grilling on Sky Sports, player Chloe Mustaki denied that her teammates needed to be educated on Irish history to presenter Rob Wotton.

Chloe Mustaki told Sky Sports team ‘really regrets’ the ‘mass error of judgement’

She said: ‘Look, we’re incredibly embarrassed at this point in time, I didn’t mean to hurt us, so we really apologize for that.

“I think in these moments we have to learn to be better and do better. You know, we were all raised with a lot of knowledge about Irish history.

“So we just have to be better at moments like this, and we definitely recognize that on our side.”

Ireland secured a place in the 2023 tournament to be held in Australia and New Zealand after a 72nd minute winner by substitute Amber Barrett.

A number of their players have again apologized by the association and their coach.

Aine O’Gorman told RTÉ Sport: ‘We sang 100 songs last night and they went out. We want to apologize to anyone who was offended.”

Right wing back Jamie Finn added: “We are extremely sorry for the pain it has caused, an error of judgment at this point. We are very sorry and hopefully we can get past it.’

Footage also showed the players singing and dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story.