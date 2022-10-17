Conor McGregor claims he ‘CARRIED’ Floyd Mayweather in their 2017 bout despite losing by TKO

Conor McGregor has said on Twitter that he “carried” Floyd Mayweather during the “opening rounds” of their fight in 2017, before insisting he would “end” the 45-year-old in a rematch.

It’s been nearly five years since the two got together for a highly anticipated crossover fight in Las Vegas and McGregor is still furious about the outcome of the 2017 match.

Mayweather dominated the blockbuster showdown, earning a tenth round TKO win over the UFC star. However, McGregor is adamant that he would emerge victorious from a rematch.

McGregor took to Twitter to say, “I’ll beat Floyd when we rematch. The truth is, it was me who wore him through the early rounds while he played pitty patty.

“Every shot I landed early. I played ping pong from body to head. I’m coming out with full force and today I’m putting an end to Floyd.”

McGregor had a strong start to the fight in 2017. But Mayweather’s experience has outpaced the Irishman in the long run.

Money’s showdown with the Notorious turned out to be his last professional fight, taking his record to 50 wins and zero losses or draws.

Mayweather – who insists he wouldn’t change anything about his career – reportedly made about $280 million from the blockbuster.

McGregor reportedly took home $130 million from what was his first and only boxing fight.

Since then, McGregor has suffered three defeats in his last four UFC fights. He also took some time away from the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier

Recently, however, ‘Money’ revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail that he is in final negotiations with McGregor over the terms of a rematch in 2023.

Although, McGregor snapped back on Instagram but shared a photo of himself fighting Mayweather with the following caption: “#notinterested.”

That said, McGregor’s most recent comment about Mayweather’s “ending” could rekindle the conversation about a rematch.

McGregor made his comment about Mayweather after fans compared Claressa Shields to the 45-year-old after her win over Savannah Marshall.

The Twitter exchange kicked off when professional boxer Caoimhin Agyarko wrote, “The amazing fighter’s boxing came across, it’s great to watch, but Katie Taylor stands alone as the GWOAT.”

Leon Mckenzie replied, ‘I disagree, Shields is a different breed and it’s fair to say Katie is great but Shields is great. The levels tonight were special.’

A fan then jumped in and added, “I agree. Look at the difference is their abilities. Shields is like Mayweather with that accuracy and precision.

“She couldn’t miss Marshall, she was quality. I wish women’s boxing would have 3-minute rounds, even for just the big fights.”

Sheilds, who was clearly reading the thread, responded by tagging Mayweather. She wrote: ‘Lol [laugh out loud] yes @FloydMayweather’.

McGregor took the opportunity to praise Sheilds and claim she did much more ‘venom than Mayweather’ after she was compared to the 45-year-old.

Shields became the undisputed world middleweight champion on Saturday night after beating Marshall by unanimous decision by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 97-93.

Fans took to Twitter after the fight to compare her scorching hand speed and superior skills to Mayweather’s.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has contacted Sheilds on Twitter. He took to the social media platform in May 2021 to support her transition to MMA.

Shields – who shifted her focus to MMA after becoming a two-time undisputed champion – took a win over Brittney Elkin on her MMA debut.

Before her first MMA fight, Shields said, ‘MMA and boxing is different yes! But it’s all fighting! It’s about strength, IQ, heart, discipline, diet, lifestyle! All that! It’s not impossible for me to be great at MMA, I’ve got it all! And I’m not scared or intimidated by any of you MMA BISHES!!!’

McGregor responded by saying, ‘Respect this multi-weight boxing world champion! Joining her first MMA fight next month. A rare event to be commended with praise! Real courage that many of her male colleagues lack. Good luck Clarissa! Another multi-weight, multi-sport savage! Welcome’.