Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin arrive at court as jury deliberates verdict in rape hearing

Conor McGregor arrived at court with his partner Dee Devlin, as the jury continues to deliberate their verdict in a rape hearing at the High Court in Dublin.

McGregor faces an allegation in the civil action that he “raped and brutally beat” Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, is also suing another man, James Lawrence, for assault.

After eight days of evidence and three days of hearing final speeches and the judge’s indictment, the jury of eight women and four men began their deliberations at 3:03 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, the jury requested a wire to obtain a larger image of CCTV footage from the day of the alleged assault.

Mr McGregor is accompanied by his family, including his partner, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

On Thursday, Judge Owens spent some time summarizing the evidence heard over the two weeks, from witnesses such as Ms Hand, who has no automatic right to anonymity, Mr McGregor, Mr Lawrence, as well as police officers, paramedics, psychiatrists , an actuary and colleagues. of Mrs Hand and former Chief Coroner.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin outside the High Court in Dublin

Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, is also suing another man, James Lawrence, for assault.

James Lawrence, Conor McGregor’s co-accused, outside the High Court in Dublin yesterday

He reminded them of a number of legal principles, including the standard of proof in a civil case being based on the balance of probabilities and that the burden of proof is on the plaintiff.

Judge Owens also reminded the jury that if they reach a verdict to award damages, there are several types of damages to consider, including general, which covers pain and suffering to date and in the future, as well as anguish and recognition of the claim.

Another type of damage includes aggravated damage, which is payment for recognition of faults that impacted the plaintiff.

He urged them to be careful not to count twice and make sure to write everything down.

Exemplary damages are punitive damages that should punish the defendant.

He said it should be a really serious crime and they can consider rape as something really serious.

Judge Owens also said that someone attempting to cover up matters or making statements that are “patently false” is also serious.

Judge Owens asked the jury to keep their feet “firmly on the ground” and to “use common sense.”

Nikita Ni Laimhin (centre) appears outside the High Court in Dublin earlier this month.

He told the jury that if they get to the stage of awarding damages, and when assessing what to give for lost profits, they will deduct 15 per cent from their figure.

He told them this is called a contingency deduction, since we live in “an uncertain world” and the courts say these things must be taken into account.

While in the jury room, the jury will have a topic document where they will record their decisions.

It raises two questions. The first is whether Mr. McGregor assaulted Ms. Hand and the second is whether Mr. Lawrence assaulted Ms. Hand.

They must answer yes or no to the questions. If they say no to both, the matter ends there and Mrs. Hand loses her case.

If they answer yes to one or more, the jury will move on to the next stage and evaluate what damages to award to Ms. Hand.

Judge Owens warned the jury not to speak to anyone about their deliberations, including loved ones, who he said might be interested in the case.

He told the jury to “examine all the evidence.”