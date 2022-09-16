Conor Gallagher drops down to England U-21 squad as Lee Carsley names his group for friendlies

Conor Gallagher has returned to the England Under-21 squad as the Young Lions begin their countdown to Euro 2023.

The Chelsea midfielder, who has four senior caps, has dropped back to the Young Lions this month for friendlies against Italy and Germany.

Gallagher was in the senior squad for the summer’s Nations League games, playing in a shocking 4-0 home loss to Hungary.

Manchester City defender Luke Mbete has received his first call-up after making his loan spell with Huddersfield mid-week.

Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Rhian Brewster are all returning from injury for Lee Carsley.

“These matches against Italy and Germany are the start of a season that will conclude with the Under-21 European Championship next summer, so the challenge ahead is clear to all our players,” said boss Carsley.

“We welcome Conor Gallagher back to the group, which is another example of how we have a fluid trajectory through our national teams. I know Conor will take to the pitch with as much pride in wearing an England Under-21 shirt as he is for the seniors.

“He – like all our players – can continue to take comfort in the fact that Gareth (Southgate) will always be watching their progress – there is no glass ceiling.

“Many of these players are signing up for England with a variety of club-level experiences from the early weeks of this new season – whether that’s a first loan spell, a new manager or even a new country.

Cole Palmer (pictured) is one of six Manchester City stars named in the 26-man roster

“I am also aware that some of these players have played a lot this season, while there are others at the other end of the scale who need match minutes.

“We called Luke Mbete for the first time. Luke is a player who has been in our system for a while, he is going to Huddersfield this season for his first loan transfer and he is a player who we believe has a lot of potential within the England line-up.

“With Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Rhian Brewster, we also welcome experienced players in this age group who I’m sure will play an important role – on and off the pitch – in our preparation for next summer.”

Morgan Gibbs-White named in Carsley’s roster following his high profile move to Nottingham Forest this summer

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Griffiths (Portsmouth, loaner from West Brom), Trafford (Bolton, loaner from Manchester City), Aarons (Norwich), Colwill (Brighton, loaner from Chelsea), Creswell (Millwall, loaner from Leeds), Harwood-Bellis (Burnley, on loan from Manchester City), Mbete (Huddersfield, on loan from Manchester City), Sessegnon (Tottenham), Spence (Tottenham), Thomas (Leicester), Doyle (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester City ), Elliott (Liverpool), Gallagher (Chelsea), Garner (Everton), Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), McAtee (Sheffield United, loaned from Manchester City), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Skipp (Tottenham), Brewster (Sheffield United), Gordon (Everton), Palmer (Manchester City), Lewis-Potter (Brentford), Gomes (Lille), Balogun (Reims, loaned from Arsenal).