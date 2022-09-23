Conor Coady reveals he loves EVERY MINUTE he has with the England squad whether he plays or not

Jamie Carragher, Conor Coady, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a host of football stars and celebrities joined forces to raise £292,000 at a charity gala in aid of young people last night.

Money can’t buy parties went under the hammer at the Football for Change Gala 2022 held in Manchester on Thursday, which was supported by the Mail Online.

As well as the auction, the great and the good also made generous donations, which are expected to bring the total raised closer to £350,000, which will support young people in disadvantaged areas who are struggling to access education and employment.

Jamie Carragher is chairman of a new charity Football for Change which helps young people

Despite being the driving forces behind the event, Coady and Alexander-Arnold missed the bash as they are away in Italy on England duty. But they addressed the star-studded audience through a video.

“We want to help kids who may be underprivileged get some support in their lives,” Coady said. ‘This is massive.’

Carragher, the chairman of Football for Change, had scoured his contact book to retrieve the prizes and guests. The top party was a VIP trip to the US to meet David Beckham and his Inter Miami team. There was breakfast with Everton boss Frank Lampard, which sold for £6,000 and a backstage experience at BT Sport, with Steve McManaman, which went for £10,000.

A VIP backstage pass to Glastonbury festival to meet Noel Gallagher, who performed with his High-Flying Birds band on the night, fetched £25,000 and one of the Oasis legend’s signed guitars went for £30,000.

Noel Gallagher’s guitar was auctioned at the Football for Change Gala for £30,000

“It’s a wonderful event,” said McManaman, the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and England winger, now a BT Sport pundit. Sports mail. ‘It’s a fantastic. It’s so busy. It’s really nice, even though the title is Football for Change, the amount of people who have turned up from different activities is really good to see.’

The charity, which is supported by Conor Coady and Trent Alexander-Arnold among many others, is already funding a life-changing project for 40 young people who traveled to the US for a sports and education programme, a training scheme for homeless youth. , and a new youth education center in Bootle.

“It’s a fantastic event,” former England and Manchester United midfielder and coach Michael Carrick told Sports mail, last night. ‘I’m passionate about helping young people who aren’t as lucky as others, and that’s great.

Coleen Rooney and TV presenter Vernon Kay attended the Football for Change gala

‘You have to try and support events like this, it’s so important that we do that because times are going to be hard for people, it’s important that we try to stick together and help people as much as we can.’

Across the country, 711,000 young people aged 16 to 24 are currently out of education and employment, with well-founded fears that the cost of living crisis and an economic downturn are about to make life even harder.

Among 16-17-year-olds, the latest figure for so-called NEETs nationally is 64,720, of which 1,950 live in the Liverpool City Region. Two hundred of these youngsters have been identified in Sefton, the area where Carragher grew up