Conor Benn ‘doesn’t know how to cheat’ says Chris Eubank in another instalment in boxing drugs saga

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As Conor Benn tries to fight his way out of a potential doping ban, he is fired upon in the most unlikely of places: his father’s great rival Chris Eubank.

It was somewhat in keeping with a surreal saga that the latest contributions would come from a discussion between Nigel Benn and Eubank Snr during a sometimes hectic engagement in Coventry on Friday night, six days after their sons were due to fight.

Their fight being canceled due to Benn’s positive drug test for clomiphene led to one of the most explosive episodes in recent British boxing history.

Former rivals Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn have both defended Benn’s son Conor after his drug testing scandal

Still, the dads went ahead with the start of another speaking engagement, and Eubank in particular was scathing about the role of figures around Benn for what he believes is their part in a mess that has jeopardized the 26-year-old’s reputation. .

Eubank appeared to be targeting Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn, telling an audience of several hundred, including The Mail on Sunday: ‘We are in a hurt business and we need to protect our sons. And we can’t leave that to people who are inexperienced, hungry for money, greedy.’

He added: ‘(It is going to) come true, what has happened, who has devised all this stupidity at the cost of our sons’ lives. Conor is my son and his (Nigel Benn’s) son. You must also take care of my son, as I will take care of yours. Those who do not, then the wrath of the people will come upon you and will bring brimstone and fire upon those who commit our sons, hurting and poisoning and destroying. I think I’ve made myself clear.’

Benn, 26, failed a drug test after testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene

As some of the crowd looked stunned, Eubank Snr continued, “Conor Benn is innocent. He doesn’t know how to cheat. He is a Christian. The people around him…let me put it this way, wouldn’t it seem normal to you that if a fighter fails a drug test, if he is banned, his entire team should be banned with him because they are one? But everyone is free and I don’t feel like it. There is a particular promoter – I haven’t mentioned the names because it’s easy to figure out. (It is) who I ran from and dragged my son away from this particular person.”

Just then, a member of the crowd shouted “Eddie Hearn,” who had previously been criticized for not immediately canceling the fight between Benn and Chris Eubank Jr after the sides were notified of the failed test on Sept. 23. Eubank Snr replied: ‘Are you clairvoyant? Oh my God.’

Benn has maintained throughout this saga that he is a clean athlete and will clear his name

Benn insists he is clean and that his team has brought in well-known sports lawyer Mike Morgan during an official British anti-doping investigation. His father Nigel Benn, who often seemed uneasy about Eubank’s contributions during Friday’s speech, is confident his son will be vindicated.

He said, ‘I thank God the fight never took place with this lingering over my son’s head. Chris said to me, ‘My son can’t make it to the weight. He cannot earn 157 (pounds, the controversial catch weight agreed for the October 8 fight). Well, he determined the weight. Then I saw a picture of him at 159.3 and I looked at him and he didn’t look good at all. So I thank my heavenly father for not letting this battle go on. Now I understand what Chris meant.

Matchroom had to confirm the fight had been scrapped, as they called the BBBofC’s decision-making “procedurally flawed and without due process.”

“I didn’t understand and then I saw him and it didn’t make sense. If Conor had fought him and something went horribly wrong, and with that over his head, “You did drugs, you took drugs, you killed him or you maimed him,” we couldn’t bear that. But I know my heavenly father said, “No, this will all be resolved before the battle.” I guarantee you 100 percent that I stand behind my son. If I thought my son would ever take performance-enhancing drugs, I’d hang him to dry.

“I’ve worked hard to get my name where he is now, but I know my son. He is a dedicated fighter. He wouldn’t take any drugs. We’ll get to the bottom of this scientifically, so I’m not going to say anything that contradicts what’s going to come out. Me and my wife stay out of here.

“Let the lawyers and scientists handle this, but I pray to god the apologies are as loud as the media threw my son under the bus. They already found him guilty before it went anywhere. I’d be the first to throw him under the bus. I have seen my son cry in my arms. But he will be vindicated.’