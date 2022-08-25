Connie Britton and Selenis Leyva stun at the premiere of Breaking in West Hollywood

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Connie Britton led the red carpet at the West Hollywood premiere of Breaking Wednesday night.

The Friday Night Lights, 55, have a leggy display in a black mini dress with ruffled detailing on the front.

She was joined at the screening by co-stars Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva and John Boyega.

Red Carpet: Connie Britton led the red carpet at the West Hollywood premiere of Breaking Wednesday night. She was joined at the screening by co-stars Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva and John Boyega

Connie’s LBD had a flattering cleavage that gave a glimpse of her smooth cleavage.

She gave her petite physique a boost by slipping her feet into a pair of dazzling rhinestone heels.

The American Horror Story star’s strawberry blonde hair was parted to one side and styled in effortless waves.

Her cheeks were lavishly dusted with a vibrant orange blush, and she sharpened her gaze by brushing a shimmering turquoise eyeshadow across her lids.

Leggy: The Friday Night Lights, 55, on a Leggy display in a black frill-front mini dress

Wow! Connie’s LBD had a flattering cleavage that gave a glimpse of her smooth cleavage

Glam: Her cheeks were liberally dusted with a vibrant orange blush and she enhanced her look by brushing a shimmering turquoise eyeshadow across her lids

Connie was decked out in bejeweled earrings and a striking claw manicure.

Selenis brought the glamor in a gorgeous strapless red dress with ruffles across the waist and bust.

The actress packed her belongings into a glittering gold handbag that matched her accessories and the embroidery on the neckline of her dress.

Her dark brown hair was styled straight and her plump pout was painted in a shimmery nude shade.

Red hot! Selenis brought the glamor in a gorgeous strapless red dress with ruffles on the waist and bust

Smile for the camera! Selenis Leyva, John Boyega and Nicole Beharie seen posing together on the red carpet

Nicole had all eyes on her when she arrived at the premiere in a bright floral print blazer and matching flared trousers.

The star went topless under her jacket, which allowed her to show off her roomy cleavage.

Nicole’s honey-colored locks flowed down in loose strands from a precise middle section.

John beamed at shutterbugs while modeling a silky blue and purple patterned shirt styled with loose fitting purple pants.

Bold and bright: Nicole had all eyes on her when she arrived at the premiere in a bright floral print blazer and matching flared trousers

Main character: John – who plays the film’s central character – beamed for shutterbugs as he modeled a silky blue and purple patterned shirt with loose fitting purple pants

Breaking is based on the true story of Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley.

The late veteran kept a Wells Fargo bank in Georgia afloat in 2017 over financial difficulties that only got worse when his VA payments stopped abruptly.

Brian reportedly suffered from PTSD, along with other serious mental health issues, after serving in Iraq for four years.

Breaking hits theaters on Friday, August 26.