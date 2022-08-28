Connecticut grandma shares why she’s suing Vermont to let her use its euthanasia law

A cancer-stricken Connecticut grandmother who is suing Vermont in hopes of using the end-of-life care laws says she was inspired to do so after watching the disease kill her mother.

Lynda Bluestein, 75, told DailyMail.com: “I was particularly affected by my mother’s death in 1994, she also had three cancers and I went from New York to California to be there with her at the end.

‘She turned and said, ‘I don’t want you to see me like this.’ She was only a fraction of what she was and had suffered for a long time.

“When I held her as she took her last breath, I said this won’t happen to me. This is not how I want my life to end.

“When I got my most recent diagnosis, I just knew I had to find a place to go. My husband reached out to people he knows at Compassion and Choices to help me.’

Bluestein was diagnosed with terminal fallopian tube cancer in March 2021, having previously suffered from breast and skin cancers.

She was given six months to three years to live off her diagnosis, but has defied doctors’ predictions and is in relatively good health.

However, she knows that there will be no miracle cure and her health will decline in the near future.

Lynda Bluestein, 75, is suing the state of Vermont to grant her access to Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) treatment currently available only to residents

She’s not allowed to use Vermont’s end-of-life care law because it’s only available to state residents.

The cancer-stricken grandmother has filed a lawsuit against Vermont in an attempt to legally end her life, and has vowed to do “everything” to repeal state law to help others.

Vermont allows residents who suffer from an incurable disease and have a life expectancy of less than six months to receive medical assistance when dying.

But after seeing one of her friends move to Vermont to take advantage of the law, she fears she’ll be too weak to fill out the paperwork if her health permanently deteriorates.

She explained, “I chose Vermont because I have a friend who was in the final stages of cancer who decided to move to Vermont to get the most out of their MAiD laws.

Bluestein was diagnosed with terminal fallopian tube cancer in March 2021, defying her six-month prognosis. But she saw her mother die a painful death from cancer in 1994, and says that when her time comes, she will want a painless death on her own terms.

It took her three months to get all the paperwork in order, she had to get two strangers to sign off some of it that she had met in her last days.

“She sent me an email, she told me not to wait too long. She said it takes much longer and is much harder than you think.

“When I get my ominous diagnosis, I want to have my say, my seat at the table. It’s my life and I won’t let politicians or judges or anyone else tell me what my last days will be like.

‘That will be up to me. I wish I didn’t have to go to Vermont, I wish I could get it here, but I can’t.

“My illness is moving at a very aggressive pace, and it could leave me physically and emotionally unable to do all the paperwork it takes.”

The mother of two from Bridgeport, Connecticut, conspired with Dr. Diana Barnard of Vermont sued, alleging that the residency requirement violates the US Constitution.

In an exclusive interview, she told DailyMail.com that she wants to get her business in order before she is “physically and emotionally” unable to deal with the difficult decision and all the paperwork that comes with it.

Bluestein said, “This isn’t just a problem, this is my problem that’s all about me. What has always motivated me to choose MAiD is that it is an option for how I spent my last days alive.

The lawsuit of Bluestein and Dr. Barnard, brought by Compassion and Choices, a group that supports MAiD, is asking the court to block enforcement of the residency clause.

Bluestein is pictured with her husband Paul. He supports her lawsuit, which argues that Vermont’s current rules are unconstitutional. A similar lawsuit filed against Oregon – the only other US state to offer legal medical assistance for dying – has succeeded

It is the second legal filing of its kind in America, with Oregon previously agreeing that they would allow people from out of state access to their facilities without prosecuting them for violating the residency clause.

Oregon is the only other US state that offers legal assistance for dying.

The women say the lawsuit isn’t just for Bluestein, but for anyone who wants to make a decision about how they want to end their lives, but can’t at the moment.

dr. Barnard treats patients from New York who are currently unable to take advantage of the MAiD Act in Vermont due to housing restrictions, despite meeting the other requirements.

dr. Barnard is currently facing possible criminal and civil penalties, as well as possible disciplinary action from the medical board, including loss of her license to practice medicine, if she provides MAiD to non-Vermont residents who would otherwise qualify.

In a recent poll, nearly three-quarters of adults in the US believe that those suffering from an incurable, terminal illness and who have only six months to live should have the legal option of MAiD.

Bluestein added: “This is not just for me, I have the resources and support system to achieve this.

“We are now ready to drop everything in the blink of an eye to do what we need to do. My friend who went to Vermont, her husband has said he is so proud of what I do.

“I can’t afford to wait to be hospitalized. If I wait until then to begin, I’ll desperately want to go to Vermont, barely able to walk and beg strangers for an autograph.

Bluestein says that although she is currently in relatively good health, by the time she is ready to die, she will likely be too weak to complete the paperwork and red tape needed to take advantage of the program. assisted dying of Vermont

“In my current state it’s exhausting doing a lot of what I used to do, so I can’t imagine how much harder it will be to start the process as it progresses.

“Even before I had cancer, I’ve always believed that this should be available. I despise the idea of ​​a politician or a judge making a medical decision for me. It’s nobody’s business.

“For those who are against it, this has nothing to do with you, this has to do with my beliefs and my choices and my health. The state shouldn’t be interested in how I come across.

“It’s not an easy process, but it’s a serious decision. If I wanted to kill myself, I could do it now.

‘People who commit suicide want to die. I very much want to live, fully until the treatment and the ravages of the disease take away too much of what makes me, me gone.”

The couple say their son, daughter and twin teenage granddaughters are all on board with the decision, as it’s something they’ve been talking about for the past 20 years.

Paul, Lynda’s husband, added: ‘Anyone in the US can go to any state they want and get medical care, the only medical procedure that is banned and requires residency is MAiD and there’s no point.

“The lawsuit is our best hope. Lynda doesn’t have years to wait for it to get through courts and debates. We need help now.

“Everyone is a bad death of a family member or a friend, by becoming a supporter of this. People wouldn’t let their dog or their cat suffer from a terminal illness.

Oregon is the only other state that offers legal aid for dying. The rule that participants must be citizens was previously overturned by a successful lawsuit

“Still, they’re perfectly willing to let anyone suffer for it. Most people in this country are in favor of people having access to MAiD where we currently live in the tyranny of the minority.’

Under Vermont’s Patient Choice and Control at the End of Life Act, passed in 2013, once it is determined that a patient has less than six months to live, the patient can ask their doctor for a prescription for a drug that hastened death. .

The process requires both oral and written requests, witnesses, and the second opinion of another doctor.

Amitai Heller, senior attorney at Compassion and Choices, said they hope to settle the case “as soon as possible.”

He said, “We have people dying in nearby states who would really like to access MAiD and who can’t because of their zip code. It’s fundamentally unfair.’

dr. Barnard added, “I hope other states take note that Oregon is not enforcing the residents’ claim and that these lawsuits are not necessary.”

Those who oppose dying with medical aid fear it would create states that offer the process destinations for tourists who want to end their own lives — but polls continue to show a large majority of Americans are in favor.