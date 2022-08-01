Connecticut family find a bear inside their home after it broke into their garage

A black bear crashed into a Connecticut family’s home by breaking into the garage, then rummaging through their freezer and later trying to return a second time.

On Sunday, Bill Vannie was working in the front yard of his West Harftord home when he decided to get some refreshment from inside, where he found the bear, according to his wife, Christine.

Footage shared online shows the black bear breaking into one of the rooms of the house while eating marshmallows and peanut butter crackers, Christine told local news outlets.

‘Come on, that way. To go. Go away. Go on, go. Take the knob off,” Bill says in the video, trying to chase the bear out through the open front door of the house.

As soon as the animal walks out of the house, Bill slams the front door.

The couple also noted that their fridge and freezer had been searched by the animal, with food items found on the floor of their garage.

Both accessories also appear to be damaged as they are titled against the wall.

A day later, on Monday, the same bear returned to the house on Walker Lane, breaking a screen door, though he failed to break back inside.

Bill and Christine called the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to report the incident.

The agency said it was “concerned” about the bear’s behavior and has given Bill and Christine a direct phone number to call when he returns to the house.

DEEP also said it would install a trap in the area to prevent another bear intrusion attempt.

Bears are not an uncommon creature in Connecticut, as there are an estimated 1,200 in the state, DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson told the Courant.

Most of the bears in the area are black bears, Dickson further said, adding that they are primarily located in eastern Connecticut’s Litchfield and Hartford counties.

Rangers advise people not to run from bears and instead make the animals aware of the human presence by speaking, singing or clapping in an assertive voice.