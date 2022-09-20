Connecticut cop is put on leave after videos of him and woman having sex were posted onto porn site

The department’s code of conduct does not specifically address pornography, except to prohibit officers from viewing or sharing it while on duty

A married Connecticut police officer has been placed on administrative leave after it was discovered that he has appeared in pornographic videos.

Paul Cavalier, an officer with the East Haven Police Department, was identified on a video posted 10 months ago on the website. The videos were discovered in recent weeks.

Police Chief Edward Lennon released a statement in response to Cavaliers’ leave, noting the videos were a ‘recreational matter’.

“We have been made aware of an off-duty case involving Officer Paul Cavalier,” Lennon said.

“He was placed on administrative leave and is subject to an internal investigation in accordance with the collective agreement. This is a personnel matter and as such we will have no further comment.’

A reporter for WFSB spoke with Cavalier before he was put on leave, and he declined to comment.

East Haven Police Officer Paul Cavalier (left) has been placed on administrative leave after he was identified in a video on a pornographic website

Cavalier joined the East Haven Police Department in 2021 after a stint with the New Haven Police Department

The East Haven Police Department (headquarters pictured) does not mention pornography in its code of conduct, although it does say officers are prohibited from sharing or viewing pornographic material

The department does not explicitly refer to pornography in its code of conduct, according to New Haven Register.

Although not mentioned, it says officers are prohibited from viewing or sharing pornographic content while on duty or while using city equipment.

‘I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all,’ reads the code.

Cavalier was sworn in as an officer with the East Haven Police Department on May 7, 2021, according to a Facebook post.

In another post, Cavalier is seen with his wife. There is currently no indication that she was involved in the videos in question.

Before working in East Haven, the West Haven native previously worked for the New Haven Police Department.