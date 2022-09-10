Connecticut ‘castle’ sells for $10m in Greenwich to secret buyer

A Connecticut mansion fit for royalty has been swept up by secret buyers, in an all-cash deal after years spent on and off the market, despite sprawling lawns, sun-filled rooms and a rich history.

Built in 1913, the fort sold for more than $10 million, four months after it was listed by the most recent real estate agency.

However, the 17-bathroom complex had appeared and disappeared from sale with previous brokers for years.

The property first went on sale in January 2021 for $9.85 million and was subsequently removed in October, the record shows.

It was last sold for $5.5 million in 2017, according to data with PropertyShark and in an email to mansionglobal.com “If it were rebuilt today, it would cost about $15 million.”

The estate is over a century old and behind the gated entrance and tree-lined driveway you will find a screening room, a stone porch with a built-in grill and a modern gym.

A Connecticut Townhouse That Is Eligible For Royalties Has Been Bought In Cash By Secret Buyers For More Than $10 Million Dollars

The property was sold after years of being on and off the market despite its rich history, expansive lawns and sun-filled rooms

The chateau features 14 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a modern gym, outdoor walks, tennis court and 10,000 bottle wine cellar

It was built over 100 years ago by renowned architect James C. Green and Israel Putnam

While not much is known about the current buyer, the compound once belonged to Harry H. Frazee, owner of the Boston Red Sox, who infamously traded Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919 for $100,000.

It has a butterfly staircase that leads to the foyer and a living room with a central fireplace floor-to-ceiling windows

In addition to the main residence of 13,500 square meters, there is also a carriage house and a staff apartment, each about 3,400 square meters.

The compound was originally called the Freestone Castle or Hemlock Castle and was built by prominent architect James C. Green and Israel Putnam.

It was also once owned by Harry H. Frazee, theater producer who also owned the Boston Red Sox, who infamously traded Babe Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000 in 1919.

The main residence begins with a paved courtyard with a double-height marble foyer leading to a staircase and living room with a central fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

In addition to the main residence of 13,500 square meters, there is also a carriage house and a staff apartment, each approximately 3,400 square meters each

Other amenities include a bar, sun-filled music room, modern home cinema and tea room and outside there are walking paths, tennis court and gardens

The property first went on sale in January 2021 for $9.85 million and was subsequently removed in October, record list shows

It was last sold for $5.5 million in 2017 and “if rebuilt today it would cost about $15 million.”

There is also a formal dining room with space for a table for 20 that overlooks the expansive lawns

The beautiful castle-like house features a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast corner

All bedrooms have a view of the compound and are sunlit

Other amenities include a wood-clad study with a bar, a sun-lit music room, a modern home cinema and a tea room

The main residence begins with a cobbled courtyard before entering the house

The kitchen includes a dining area and a formal dining room with room for a 20-person table according to the listings and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar for wine lovers.

The master bedroom suite is on the third floor and includes a sitting area, dressing room and several walk-in closets and a bathroom with double sinks, which overlooks the grounds and gardens.

Other amenities include a bar, sun-filled music room, modern home cinema and tea room and outside there are walking paths, tennis court and gardens.

“There are no homes of this size and grandeur less than a 5-minute drive from downtown Greenwich and just 45 minutes from Manhattan,” Douglas Elliman real estate agent Stephanie Bo Li told me. The New York Post.

Li said the 14-bedroom house is “the largest castle in Greenwich” and “unlike most other castles.”

‘[They tend to have] have dark small rooms or a medieval interior, Hemlock features beautiful rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the house with natural light.’

Blueprints of the castle show the vast expanse of the property that lay dormant on the property market for years