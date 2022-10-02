Conman Peter Foster claims unlikely love rivalry with Robbie Williams for Danish beauty in the 90s

Notorious Australian fraudster Peter Foster has made a wild claim about an alleged love triangle with pop megastar Robbie Williams.

Foster, who faces fraud charges over allegations he ran a $2 billion bitcoin scam, spilled the juicy tale this week of how he fell hard for Danish heiress Caroline Luel-Brockdorff during his infamous stay in London in the 90s.

Coincidentally, he claims, so did Williams when the singer met the stunning blonde at a photo shoot in the weeks following his decision to quit boy band Take That.

The battle for Caroline’s heart was also just a few months before Foster was jailed for fraud over his role in a ‘slimming tea’ scandal – a sentence he cut short after disappearing on his prison day release and flying back to Australia with a fake passport.

Baroness Caroline Luel-Brockdorff – now Caroline Fleming – was known for her beauty and social connections

Conman Peter Foster (pictured here outside court in Sydney in 2021) claims he wooed the baroness in London in the 90s

Foster claims Robbie Williams (pictured performing at AFL Grand Final 2022) asked Caroline out on a date after meeting her at a photo shoot

Foster, who will face court again on October 26 over Bitcoin fraud, says the memory of the two unlikely love rivals dueling over the same woman came flooding back while watching Williams perform at the AFL Grand Final.

‘Watching Robbie Williams rock the MCG today as pre-game entertainment for the AFL Grand Final, I couldn’t help but be drawn back to 1996 when Robbie Williams and I battled for the love of a rare beauty.’ Foster started a long post to his Facebook followers.

‘Baroness Caroline Luel-Brockdorff was just 23 years old, blonde, a magnificent young woman and one of Europe’s richest socialites and a member of the Danish royal family.

‘She grew up in Valdemar’s Castle, but when we met she was living in London, where she modeled with great success, her face graced the covers of the world’s most important fashion magazines, Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Cosmopolitan… she was seen everywhere.’

Fresh from his split from Take That, Robbie is pictured here at Glastonbury Festival several months before meeting Luel-Brockdorff for the first time

Caroline in 2007 with now ex-husband Rory Fleming, son of Bond creator Ian Fleming

Foster then revealed that during a dinner at London’s famous The Ritz, Juel-Brockdorff told him she had crossed paths with Williams – fresh from his success with Take That.

“We ate at the best clubs and restaurants, Le Ambassadors and the Ritz two of our favorites,” Foster said.

It was at the Ritz one evening, when I introduced her to my visiting Australian lawyer Jeremy Cullen, that she said she had been on a modeling assignment that day and had met Robbie Williams, who had asked her out.

‘Robbie was only 22, I was 33. He had just left Take That.

“Robbie cursed Williams,” I said with disgust. ‘He’s all washed up, he’s just left Take That and gone solo, he’s a has-been, worse than that, he’s a never-was – he can’t even be arrested, he’s now such a nobody.’

‘I was right. He could not be arrested. But I could – in six countries.’

Robbie Williams at the height of his success with boy band Take That in the 1990s

Williams (L) with former Take That bandmates L to R) Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen (front)

Foster pictured during one of his many arrests over the years – seen here in 2007

As fate would have it, Foster would later be jailed in both Los Angeles and England for his tea scam, and again in Australia and again, a second time, in England after a failed attempt to fight extradition.

He never won the heart of his Danish crush, and neither did Williams, it seems.

Juel-Brockdorff ended up marrying Rory Fleming – son of Ian Fleming, who created the James Bond franchise.

But divorce followed and the Danish aristocrat married Arsenal footballer Nicklas Bendtner and the couple welcomed a son in 2010.

She would also go on to appear in the American reality series Ladies of London in 2015.

Foster most famously had a high-profile relationship with British pop singer and pin-up Samantha Fox in the late 80s and early 90s – a fling that made headlines both here and in the UK before their split in 1994 .

Today, Foster is back home on the Gold Coast after an extended stint on the run, which came to a very public end back in 2020 when he was arrested by police while walking his dogs on a beach in Port Douglas.

He was granted bail in NSW in March 2021 but was declared a fugitive after failing to appear in a Sydney court on the bitcoin fraud charges in May.

Foster and Samantha Fox were one of London’s ‘it’ couples as Foster marketed his ‘slimming tea’

Foster and Samantha Fox. The couple would split in 1995 but remained close friends

Foster’s sensational arrest in Port Douglas in 2020 while walking his dogs

After six months of freedom, Foster was arrested a second time at a Victorian vineyard near Gisborne in December 2021.

The 59-year-old was extradited to Queensland, where he was charged with five counts of fraud, two counts of obtaining or handling identifying information and one count of falsifying records.

He is scheduled for his next hearing on October 26, but in the meantime he is out on bail and has been sharing anecdotes with Facebook friends as he writes his memoirs.

Fleming would go on to star in the American reality series Ladies Of London

He revealed this week that he still holds a candle to Juel-Brockdorff, who goes by her original married name of Caroline Fleming.

“I think about (Fleming) from time to time and what might have happened had I not been arrested on summary charges that were ultimately dropped,” he wrote.

‘As for poor Robbie Williams, he has to work on a Saturday to sing to a bunch of football fans.’