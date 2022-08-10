Congressman’s phone seizure is latest sign of escalating election investigation

The FBI’s seizure of Deputy Scott Perry’s phone this week was at least the third major action in recent months in connection with an escalating federal investigation into attempts by several close allies of former President Donald J. Trump to to undo the 2020 elections, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The investigation, launched last year by the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s office, has already trapped Jeffrey Clark, a former State Department official who wanted to install Mr. Trump on top of the desk to help him. his baseless claims of voter fraud, and John Eastman, an outside attorney who advised Mr Trump on brazen proposals to reverse the vote.

In June, federal agents acting on search warrants from the Inspector General’s office seized phones and other electronic devices from Mr. Clark and Mr. Eastman. The same tactic was used Tuesday to confiscate the phone belonging to Mr. Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania.