Congressman’s phone seizure is latest sign of escalating election investigation
The FBI’s seizure of Deputy Scott Perry’s phone this week was at least the third major action in recent months in connection with an escalating federal investigation into attempts by several close allies of former President Donald J. Trump to to undo the 2020 elections, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The investigation, launched last year by the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s office, has already trapped Jeffrey Clark, a former State Department official who wanted to install Mr. Trump on top of the desk to help him. his baseless claims of voter fraud, and John Eastman, an outside attorney who advised Mr Trump on brazen proposals to reverse the vote.
In June, federal agents acting on search warrants from the Inspector General’s office seized phones and other electronic devices from Mr. Clark and Mr. Eastman. The same tactic was used Tuesday to confiscate the phone belonging to Mr. Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania.
While the Inspector General’s office was initially authorized in the investigation because Mr. Clark was a department employee, in recent days there have been signs that the investigation is increasingly being led by prosecutors from the US law firm in Washington. One of those accusers, Thomas P. Windom, is leading a wide-ranging investigation into a plan by Mr. Trump and his allies to create false electoral college voter lists in states actually won by Joseph R. Biden Jr.
It remains unclear how – and even if – the investigation into Mr. Perry, Mr. Clark and Mr. Eastman is intertwined with the wider investigation. In that investigation, prosecutors are trying to determine whether a group of attorneys for Mr. Trump and several of his allies in state legislatures and Republican state parties broke the law by creating pro-Trump lists of voters in states he didn’t win and later by to disrupt a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, where the final results of the election were certified.
Mr. Clark, Mr. Eastman and Mr. Perry have all played a part in the bid to keep Mr. Trump in office, according to extensive evidence gathered by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 events. The men also had any direct contact with Mr Trump, meaning the investigation could eventually lead to the former president.
For example, in a series of public hearings, the House committee showed how Mr. Eastman, a constitutional scholar, was one of the main architects of the bogus electoral plan, advising Mr Trump on its feasibility and encouraging lawmakers in one or the other. important turnaround states to go along with it.
Mr. Eastman also took part in a campaign to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into using the fake voter rolls to disrupt or delay the normal count of the election votes on Jan. 6 in an effort to prevent Mr. Trump from running for election. to hand over.
The Senate Judiciary Committee and the January 6 panel of the House further documented how, in December 2020, Mr. Clark helped draft a letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, falsely claiming that the Justice Department had evidence that the voting results in the state may have been marred by fraud. The letter, which was never sent, advised Mr. Kemp, a Republican, to rectify the problem by convening a special session of his state’s General Assembly to “create a separate list of voters who support Donald J. Trump.” supports”.
mr. Perry was instrumental in urging Mr. Trump for Mr. Clark as his acting attorney general over objections from several other top Justice Department officials. During one of its presentations, the House committee released text messages in which Perry repeatedly pressured Mark Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff, to contact Mr. Clark.
The House committee subpoenaed Mr Perry in May, but he had so far refused to comply. Mr. Clark and Mr. Eastman were also subpoenaed by the committee, repeatedly invoking their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.
On Wednesday, after Perry got his phone back from investigators, prosecutors told him he was a witness in, and not the subject of, their investigation, according to one of his attorneys, John Irving.
“The Justice Department has informed us that Representative Perry is not a target of its investigation,” Irving said in a written statement. “Representative Perry has directed us to work with the Department of Justice to ensure it gets the information it deserves, but also to protect information it doesn’t have a right to.”
Perry has described how three FBI agents seized his phone on Tuesday morning while he was traveling with family. He compared his situation to the FBI’s search for Mr. Trump’s property in Mar-a-Lago on Monday, during which agents took boxes of materials in connection with an investigation into mishandling of classified White House documents.
But the origin of the investigation into which Mr. Perry became involved is quite different from the case that led the FBI to open a vault in Mar-a-Lago.
In the weeks following the election, Mr. Perry was one of at least 11 Republican members of Congress involved in discussions with White House officials about annulling the election. He took a particularly active part in the effort to replace Jeffrey Rosen, then Attorney General, with Mr. Clark.
The Department of Justice’s Inspector General’s office, which is responsible for investigating department employees, learned of Mr. Clark’s actions through coverage in The New York Times. The agency then launched an internal investigation that, according to acquaintances, has now escalated into a criminal investigation.
As the investigation progressed, the Justice Department has been co-operated with Ken Klukowski, a Justice Department attorney who worked under Mr. Clark and was in contact with Mr. Eastman, according to a statement his attorney, Edward Greim, gave to CNN has passed. Mr. Klukowski assisted Mr. Clark in drafting the letter to Mr. Kemp in Georgia.
One of the signs that the Justice Department has gained more control over the investigation is the fact that Mr. Windom filed a notice of appearance last month in a federal case filed by Mr. Eastman in an attempt to get his phone back. of researchers.
On Monday, Mr. Windom and a second federal prosecutor in Washington, Mary Lyle Dohrmann, took the lead in responding to Mr. Eastman, filing a rebuttal of his claims.