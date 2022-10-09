Congressional candidate claims Democratic opponent ‘illegally obtained documents’ about sex assault

GOP congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green is furious after giving an interview to Politico, saying the magazine published details of her sexual assault while serving in the military without permission.

Green, the Republican nominee running for Indiana’s predominantly Democratic 1st Congressional District, has since claimed that her opponent, Rep. Frank Mrvan, obtained the information “illegally” and offered it to the outlet.

Politico, meanwhile, insists it obtained the information legally, “through a public registry request and provided to Politico by a person outside the Mrvan campaign.”

The report published last week revealed that while serving as a counterintelligence agent in Iraq, Green was attacked by “an Iraqi soldier” who grabbed her by the breasts and exposed herself as she and a group of other officers visited the Air Force’s national training center. at Fort Irwin, California.

Further, the outlet wrote that after the attack, Green was told by her superiors to remain silent about the incident.

Green has since written a letter to the relevant US attorney, the Inspector General of the Air Force and the Department of Defense requesting a criminal investigation into how the documents were obtained and ultimately provided to Politico.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Green called the article, published on Friday, an “ugly defamation” designed to portray her as “a disgraced military officer.”

The relative political newcomer, an Indiana native, added that she refuses to let Mrvan “play the play he wants” with the article – claiming she will not be “silenced” and that she represents other survivors of sexual assault .

The pair will face each other in a much-anticipated election on November 8, with the winner poised to take over a district that has voted democratically for nearly a century.

“I believe Congressman Frank Mrvan illegally obtained those documents and circulated them for printing,” Green said of military records detailing the alleged attack, which took place in 2009.

“That’s what our political team told us, they’re sifting through various press outlets to see who could write a most disgusting, ugly slander against me with the intention of portraying me as a disgraced military officer.”

Green further questioned the apparently favorable timing of the disclosure of the documents.

“Congressman Mrvan and his cronies were certainly responsible for this, and he will try to deny it in every possible way,” she said in the interview remotely.

“I’m not just going to stand up for myself, but I’m going to stand up for every other survivor, every other vet, every other woman.”

She added, “I’m not going to let Congressman Frank Mrvan do this… I’m just done with it.”

Despite the trauma that the incident was shared with the wider public, Green, who served in the military for more than six years before joining the National Guard, says she will continue to strive to win the upcoming election.

“I don’t care what happens on November 8. If you need me, I’m here and I’ll help you,” Green said.

Green also recalled the horror of the now public attack, which took place during a visit to the national training center where she left the group to climb a watchtower where she encountered the Iraqi military.

“The reality is,” she said, “as I said to my attacker at one point in my life, ‘No. Please stop. Do not.’ — and he did what he wanted to do.’

She equated Mrvan and reporter Adam Wren’s alleged action with the attack itself.

“This is exactly the same situation again, all because there was a guy who wanted some sort of gratification,” Green said.

“Congressman Frank Mrvan gets his satisfaction when he tries to think he’s smearing my name. Adam Wren gets his satisfaction from the thought that he’s going to make a good smear story out of it. And all it essentially does is reopen wounds for victims.”

After the face, Green said she was advised not to report the attack by a staff sergeant, who was also an equal opportunity military representative.

He is said to have told her the Air Force’s reasoning for keeping the incident a secret: “If the US leadership complained to the Iraqi leadership, they would continue to see women as liabilities and limit their ability to serve.”

Brass at Politico, meanwhile, is firmly convinced that they obtained the information legally, without any help from Mrvan.

However, in her letter earlier this month, Green is said to be adamant that she “has not consented in writing or otherwise to the disclosure of my personnel file to Politico or anyone else.”

She also pointed to the 1974 Privacy Act as evidence that her file should not have been released.

The aspiring congresswoman wrote: “When it comes to that – in the final weeks of my Congressional campaign – I believe this is a politically motivated attempt to influence the upcoming elections.”