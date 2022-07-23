Congressional Black Caucus slams Sesame Street character’s snub of two black girls

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are reportedly requesting a meeting with the leadership at a Sesame Street theme park after a video showing a costumed character waving goodbye to two six-year-old black girls at a parade went viral.

Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, first shared the nine-second music video last weekend in which the Sesame Place character Rosita high-fives a white child and a white woman, then gestures “no” and walks away from the two black girls who reached out for hugs.

Black Caucus members seek a meeting with Cathy Valeriano, general manager of the theme park to “discuss the changes, action plans and training of the park plans,” Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said Saturday.

The caucus said: “Over the past week, we’ve seen several high-profile examples of racism from the park, including the viral video in which two beautiful little black girls were shamelessly rejected by a character they idolized while hugging white children.”

Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls who was snubbed at Sesame Place, appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss the incident

Brown has claimed that Rosita immediately hugged a white child after beating her daughter and niece, although those events are not shown in the video.

On Saturday, Brown appeared on MSNBC and said she rejected the apologies issued by Sesame Place, the theme park outside of Philadelphia.

“I don’t believe it was real, I believe they were just making statements because of the viral spread of the video,” Brown said.

Brown’s attorney B’Ivory Lamarr appeared next to the mother and repeated his threat to sue the theme park and demand that the unidentified employee in the Rosita costume be fired.

‘It is very important that there is accountability when it comes to companies. What we’ve seen are apologies about liability, and there’s just no room for that, especially when it comes to racism,” Lamrarr said.

LaMarr, the family attorney, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the family is shocked and disturbed by the incident and “the injuries their children have transmitted.”

The theme park has already made several statements about the incident since the video was posted last weekend by Jodi Brown – who took her daughter Skylar and niece Nylah, both 6, to the park on Saturday.

The video shows Rosita giving a white woman and child a high-five

The character then waves a no gesture at the two black girls reaching for hugs

In a statement on Sunday, theme park officials called the now viral moment a “misunderstanding,” saying the mascot probably didn’t see the girls because of the limited view in the costume’s clunky mask.

“Our brand, park and employees stand for inclusiveness and equality in all forms,” ​​the statement reads. “That’s what Sesame Place is all about and we won’t tolerate behavior in our parks that violates that obligation.”

“We are also, and have always been, committed to ensuring that every family and child has the best possible experience at our parks and we are incredibly disappointed when that doesn’t happen.”

“We spoke to the family, apologized and invited them to a special meet-and-greet with our characters,” the statement said.

The park said the actor who plays Rosita – who is not mentioned by name – “wasn’t intentionally ignoring the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding.”

The statement claimed Rosita gestured “no” to another guest who had asked to hold their child for a photo, “which is not allowed.”

The park also said the mascot probably didn’t see the girls because of the limited visibility in the costume’s clunky mask, which “Sometimes makes it hard to see lower-level” protagonists to “miss guest cuddle requests” every now and then.

“We apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected and we commit to doing our best to deserve the visit and support of their and all guests,” the statement concluded.

Sesame Place confirmed the incident took place in a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday, but said it was a “misunderstanding.”

Sesame Workshop – which was careful to explain that Sesame Place is a licensed partner – then posted another statement on its social media Monday night.

Moments later, Sesame Place posted a new statement on Twitter

However, many people expressed their outrage online and some called for a boycott of the amusement park.

Sesame Workshop — which was careful to explain that Sesame Place is a licensed partner — then posted another statement on its social media Monday night.

“What these children have been through is unacceptable,” it wrote. “We have been in touch with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will provide bias training and a thorough evaluation of how they interact with families and guests.

“We will continue to work with our long-standing partner Sesame Place to ensure that appropriate measures are taken and that incidents of this kind do not occur in the future.”

Moments later, Sesame Place posted a new statement on Twitter: “We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience at our park on Saturday; we know it’s not okay.

‘We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right. We will provide training to our employees to help them better understand, recognize and deliver to guests an inclusive, fair and entertaining experience.”

Both statements and the video sparked a grim response on social media, which LaMarr said helped shed light on “the existence of these issues.”

LaMarr, the family attorney, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the family is shocked and disturbed by the incident and “the injuries their children have transmitted.”

One of the young girls, Nylah Brown, stood still during a press conference this week

“A lot of African Americans tend to get very passive because unfortunately we’re used to dealing with this kind of racism in different spaces,” he said.

Sesame Place has been the official ‘Sesame Street’ theme park for over four decades. It opened in 1980.

“You would expect a reputable organization, as highly regarded as Sesame Street and Sesame Square, to follow the principles and values ​​they portray,” said LaMarr. “Instead, this family saw a company come out and they are very dismissive of the damage that has been done.”

Lamarr on Wednesday rejected the company’s statement that the costume prevented the actor from seeing the two girls, calling it “fake.”

“We reject any thought that the artist’s actions were not intentional,” he said, asking, “How come they could see everyone?”

“The only acceptable action is for this artist to be terminated.”

At Wednesday’s press conference, Lamarr claimed “this isn’t about money,” noting, “We don’t want these kids to be dragged through a lawsuit,” pointing to young Nylah, one of the 6-year-old girls who filmed reaching for Rosita when the character walked by last weekend.

But he said, “No other child should have to go through what these children went through.”

He said he has now reached out to representatives from Sesame Place to initiate a dialogue, warning that if they do not issue an apology showing they have accepted the wrongdoing, he will release further evidence showing Rosita a white kid hugged next to them after he ends the nine second clip.

Lamarr noted that over the years he has received evidence from 25 to 30 other black families of similar incidents at the Sesame Street theme park.