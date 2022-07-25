Congress scrambles to get votes in before the August recess

Lawmakers are rushing this week to get work done on a number of bills ahead of the August recess, including those on semiconductors, same-sex marriage and NATO expansion.

The Senate returns to Washington on Monday and will procedurally vote Monday evening on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act — or CHIPS Act — which aims to help the US be more competitive against China.

After the House passed a bill last week to codify same-sex marriage rights — with the help of 47 House Republicans — the Senate is expected to pass the legislation.

sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat who is gay, has taken the lead in getting 10 Republicans to join the Democrats to ensure the bill can survive an anticipated GOP-led filibuster threat.

So far, five Senate Republicans are said to be on board, including Baldwin’s fellow Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who is in a tough reelection battle for the purple state.

If Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell can agree on a time deal, the Senate could pass a NATO Enlargement Act and a Veterans Act, on top of the CHIPS Act and potentially codify same-sex marriage

Democrats also have one vote less, with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Monday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Centrist Republicans are also against a vote, as Senator Lisa Murkowski announced Monday afternoon that she had also tested positive for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden is currently recovering in isolation at the White House from COVID.

The absence of Manchin and Murkowski is not expected to stand in the way of the CHIPS vote, as there is both Democratic and Republican support for the measure.

Punchbowl News reported Monday about the strange bedfellows it triggered — with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo reaching out to Trump-appointed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, encouraging him to let Republicans know he’s in favor of it.

If Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell can agree on a time deal, the Senate could also vote on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO.

There is also a Veterans Act that the Senate could pass that would allow veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances to receive care from the VA.

Both bills have bipartisan support, so Manchin’s absence would not be felt.

The slimmed-down conciliation bill, which would require Manchin’s vote, is still pending with the Senate MP to ensure it complies with Senate conciliation rules.

What used to be the expanded Build Back Better account now focuses on prescription drug pricing.

This legislation must be passed on September 30, the last day of the fiscal year.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House members return to Washington on Tuesday, they must pass the CHIPS bill, if it passes the Senate, while she is also under pressure to pass a police funding bill before the August recess.

The subsidies for the Affordable Care Act will also expire this autumn.

The House of Representatives was set to begin the August recess Friday, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he would bring lawmakers back sooner if the Senate were to pass the bill.

This week, the House — which resumes sitting on Tuesday — is waiting for the Senate to pass the CHIPS bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also facing pressure from moderates to pass a police funding bill — which could help Democrats dealing with tough reelection battles in purple districts off the Republicans’ defund the Police line of attack. to throw.

In addition, the House Judiciary Committee passed a ban on assault weapons outside the committee, with some Democrats encouraging Pelosi to give it a floor vote.

However, with both bodies passing a gun bill last month, it would be unlikely to make it anywhere in the Senate.

The House is expected to leave DC on Friday for recess, and the Senate begins next week.