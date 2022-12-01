Congress RECEIVES Trump’s tax returns

<!–

The House Ways and Means Committee is now in possession of six years of former President Trump’s tax returns after a three-year legal battle.

The IRS, under the Treasury Department, handed over the documents after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s plea to prevent them from giving the Democrat-led committee access to 2013-2018 tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses.

Lower courts agreed that the commission has broad powers to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it went too far, and the Supreme Court declined to intervene to overrule them. The proceeds mainly include his time as president and pertain to Trump personally and his businesses.

The documents are not expected to be made public immediately.

During the Trump presidency, the Treasury Department refused to provide the documents that the Democrats were so eager to get their hands on. But the Biden administration said it is clear under federal law that the commission has the right to investigate taxpayer returns, including the president’s.

The former president’s attorneys argue that Democrats on the House committee wanted the documents merely to politicize and make them public — rather than for any legitimate legislative purpose.

Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal said on Wednesday the committee would meet to discuss how to handle the data and seek legal advice on how to proceed

Democrats were eager to get their hands on the former president’s tax returns before January 3, when the new Congress begins and Republicans take over as the commission’s lead.

The latest case stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by Massachusetts Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal after Trump’s Treasury Department denied his request to turn over the data.

The first issue of Trump refusing to file his tax returns came up in the 2016 race. While there was no legal requirement for presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns, it has become common precedent to prove transparency and instill confidence that there are no conflicts with a person seeking the highest U.S. office.

Trump declared a massive $916 million loss on his 1995 tax return, which was obtained by the New York Times. Such a loss would have prevented him from paying federal income taxes for up to 18 years

Trump has often argued that he cannot release the returns because he is being audited, although the law does not require an audit to prevent him from handing over financial documents.

What comes out of the commission’s investigation into his records remains to be seen, but could add to the list of legal problems he’s already facing through multiple investigations and civil lawsuits.

Tax controversy attorney Adam Brewer told DailyMail.com that the Democrat-led commission’s main aim is “to embarrass the former president — to show that he doesn’t make as much as he says.”

“I would have to assume that if he got into legal trouble over this, it would have already happened,” Brewer continued.

“There are so many studies on taxes. It would be very hard for me to think that this investigation, this committee that only has a few weeks to go, is the one that will get him into trouble. I can’t stress enough how difficult it would be to complete his tax return in a few weeks.”

A comprehensive New York Times report in 2020 found that Trump paid no federal income tax at all in 10 out of 15 years as of 2000, as he reported losing far more than he earned.

The former president recently launched his third candidacy for president in 2024.

After the Supreme Court ruling last week, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, “Why would anyone be surprised that the Supreme Court ruled against me, they always do!”

“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige and status and has become nothing more than a political body, for which our country is paying the price.”

“Shame on them!” He wrote.